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Cole Hauser Recalls Grueling 'Dutton Ranch' Production After Cast Battled 106-Degree Heat and Ice Storms

Photo of Cole Hauser
Source: MEGA

Cole Hauser said the cast and crew of 'Dutton Ranch' had to work in extreme weather conditions during production.

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Aug. 3 2026, Published 3:39 p.m. ET

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Filming the Dutton Ranch wasn't for the faint of heart, as Cole Hauser revealed the cast battled harsh weather challenges throughout filming.

"We went through a lot of weather issues with the heat, then the freezing cold, and there were ice storms," Hauser told People.

"It was just nuts," he continued while promoting Free Reign’s American Dirt Protein Coffee.

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Image of Cole Hauser said the 'Dutton Ranch' cast and crew had to battle extreme weather conditions during production.
Source: MEGA

Cole Hauser said the 'Dutton Ranch' cast and crew had to battle extreme weather conditions during production.

Previously, director Christina Alexandra Voros echoed similar thoughts, telling People, "When filming began, it was around 106 degrees for the first week that we were shooting."

"We finished the show in March, and we got shut down for four days because of an ice storm," she added. "So we had every weather emoji over the course of shooting this."

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Cole Hauser Says the Cast Was 'Wiped Out' by the End of Production

Image of Cole Hauser said the cast and crew of 'Dutton Ranch' was 'wiped out' by the end of production.
Source: MEGA

Cole Hauser said the cast and crew of 'Dutton Ranch' was 'wiped out' by the end of production.

Reflecting on how the weather and schedule had taken a toll on everyone, Hauser said, "I think it was the end of the nine months of work, so I think I was a bit wiped out. The cast and crew were wiped out."

"I think everybody at the very end of episode 9 was ready to take a breather, go home, rest up, and get ready for this next year," he added.

Hauser reprises his role as Rip Wheeler in this latest Yellowstone spinoff.

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Hauser Said the Struggle Was 'Rewarding in the End'

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Image of Cole Hauser called the struggle of working on 'Dutton Ranch' rewarding.
Source: MEGA

Cole Hauser called the struggle of working on 'Dutton Ranch' rewarding.

Though the conditions were challenging, Hauser was glad the result was worth it all.

"All in all, I think the whole season was tough, but it was very rewarding in the end," he revealed. "The audience loved it. The critics loved it. I can’t wait to continue to make Dutton Ranch as good as it can be."

Voros also praised the cast and crew for their tough resolve and hard work, saying, "Our crew is really intrepid. Our cast is really intrepid. We got through all of it, but it wasn’t easy."

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Hauser is Looking Forward to Slowing Down Before 'Dutton Ranch' S2

Image of Cole Hauser said he would 'take a breather' before production starts on season 2 of 'Dutton Ranch.'
Source: MEGA

Cole Hauser said he would 'take a breather' before production starts on season 2 of 'Dutton Ranch.'

Hauser enjoyed filming in such extreme conditions but is also looking forward to taking a break before returning for Season 2 of Dutton Ranch.

When asked about his plans before the production resumes, he said, "Taking a breather."

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Image of Cole Hauser teased about his and Kelly Reilly's characters' futures in 'Dutton Ranch.'
Source: MEGA

Cole Hauser teased about his and Kelly Reilly's characters' futures in 'Dutton Ranch.'

As for the future of Rip Wheeler and a potential side of him that fans haven't seen yet, Hauser said, "You’re gonna have to wait, but yes."

"We have a wonderful new showrunner, Ben Cavell, and I’ve been talking to him," he added. "He’s a very special guy, and I think the future is bright—not only for myself, but Beth [Kelly Reilly] and Carter [Finn Little] and the show in general."

"I think this is going to be a really nice next step," Hauser concluded.

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