Yellowstone's Kayce Dutton Heads to the U.S. Marshals: What to Expect From the New Spinoff 'Y: Marshals'

Article continues below advertisement

The Yellowstone universe expands with an exciting new spinoff featuring Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton. Since its premiere in 2018, Yellowstone has captivated audiences with the tumultuous story of the Dutton family, owners of the largest ranch in Montana. Following the show's success on Paramount, creator Taylor Sheridan added prequels like 1883 and 1923 to enhance the franchise. CBS has greenlit Y: Marshals, a series tracking Kayce as he leaves the Yellowstone ranch to join the U.S. Marshals after Yellowstone concluded in December 2024. "Cowboys don't say goodbye, they say see you later," Grimes shared excitedly via Instagram upon the announcement.

Article continues below advertisement

'Y: Marshals' Premiere Date

Source: Yellowstone Official/YouTube

Fans eagerly await Y: Marshals, set to debut in spring 2026 on CBS as a midseason replacement. Spencer Hudnut, known for his work on SEAL Team, serves as the writer, executive producer and showrunner. Sheridan remains involved as an executive producer, with CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach stating, "In terms of Taylor's involvement, we're still early in the process. He's a very busy guy, but we'll take what we can get."

Article continues below advertisement

What's the Storyline?

Source: Yellowstone Official/YouTube

The official synopsis reveals that Y: Marshals follows Kayce as he leaves ranching behind to join an elite unit of U.S. Marshals. Combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL, he brings justice to Montana. The narrative explores how he and his teammates navigate the balance of family, duty and the psychological toll in their fight against violence in the region.

Article continues below advertisement

Who's in the Cast?

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA

Joining Grimes in the new series are Arielle Kebbel, Ash Santos, Tatanka Means, Brett Cullen and Logan Marshall Green. Kebbel, Santos and Means portray Belle, Andrea and Miles, respectively — all role members of the U.S. Marshals. Cullen steps into the role of Harry Gifford, the head of the U.S. Marshals in Montana.

Article continues below advertisement

Returning 'Yellowstone' Stars

Source: MEGA

Gil Birmingham reprises his role as Thomas Rainwater, while Mo Brings Plenty returns as Mo and Brecken Merrill resumes his role as Tate Dutton, Kayce's son. Kelly Reilly also leads her own spinoff alongside Cole Hauser, which remains in development. Though Kevin Costner is unlikely to return following the death of the family patriarch in Yellowstone's final season, flashbacks may provide a return. There's yet to be confirmation regarding Wes Bentley's appearance as Jamie Dutton.

Article continues below advertisement

Where's Monica?

Source: Yellowstone Official/YouTube