ENTERTAINMENT Rip Wheeler's Awkward Night Out Takes Emotional Turn as Carter Opens Up About Life With Beth and Rip Source: MEGA Rip Wheeler’s outfit change revealed a lighter side of ‘Dutton Ranch’ alongside Beth Dutton’s storyline. Heena Singh June 18 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Rip Wheeler’s toughest outfit change ended up revealing something much deeper. “I feel f---ing ridiculous,” Rip actor Cole Hauser says in PEOPLE’s exclusive clip from the June 19 episode of Dutton Ranch. The longtime ranch hand trades his trademark cowboy gear for a dress shirt and jacket as he preps to attend a party at the rival 10-Petal ranch. The moment is played for laughs at first, with Carter piling on by telling him, “You look f----- ridiculous.”

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Carter's Heartfelt Thank-You Reveals How Much Rip and Beth Mean to Him

Source: MEGA Rip Wheeler struggled with formal attire while Beth Dutton and Carter looked on in ‘Dutton Ranch.’

While the wardrobe change provides some comic relief, the scene takes a rather emotional turn. As the pair share a beer before leaving for the event, Carter reflects on how much his life has changed since Beth and Rip took him in and gave him a home. "Thank you, by the way. For giving me a place to live. Looking after me. Everything you and Beth have done," Carter tells Rip. The comment shows just how far Carter has come since joining the Dutton family, particularly after Beth and Rip's move from Montana to Texas following the events of Yellowstone.

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Source: MEGA Kelly Reilly reflected on Beth and Rip entering a new chapter in ‘Dutton Ranch.’

"You don't have to thank me, son," Rip responds, brushing aside the praise. Ahead of the spinoff's debut, Kelly Reilly explained to PEOPLE that Beth and Rip were finally entering a chapter where they could discover who they were beyond the constant battles that defined their lives. That growth is reflected in the way they have embraced Carter as part of their family.

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Episode 6 Pushes Carter Into Unfamiliar Emotional Territory

Source: MEGA Cole Hauser reflected on Rip Wheeler’s awkward formal look in ‘Dutton Ranch.’

*Spoiler alert* The emotional themes continue elsewhere in episode six. During a fishing trip with Oreana, Carter opens up about feeling trapped by expectations and uncertain about the future that has seemingly already been planned for him. "I don't want to be anyone's anymore," Carter admits to Oreana. Oreana encourages him to define his own path. After spending time together away from the ranch, Carter decides to share feelings he has been struggling to keep to himself. "I think I love you," Carter confesses. The declaration catches Oreana off guard. Rather than returning the sentiment, she offers a cautious response that leaves the young ranch hand facing more questions than answers.

Source: MEGA Cole Hauser spoke about Rip Wheeler’s rare wardrobe transformation in the series.