14 Celebrities Who Went to Rehab: From Amanda Bynes to Zac Efron
Amanda Bynes
Amanda Bynes went through ups and downs amid the success of her career in the 1990s and early 2000s.
She started having legal problems two years after retiring from acting in June 2010, leading her parents, Richard and Lynn Bynes, to file a conservatorship petition.
In June 2019, she entered a rehab center in Los Angeles to seek treatment for her stress-related drug addiction relapse.
Amy Winehouse
Prior to Amy Winehouse's death on July 23, 2011, she checked herself into rehab due to her drug use. She went to a facility again in 2011 after her mini tour in Brazil.
However, her drinking habits soon led to the cancellation of her European tour at the time.
Winehouse was found dead in her London home due to alcohol poisoning. She was 27.
Artie Lange
Artie Lange struggled with drug and alcohol abuse for years, and he spent a seven-month rehab stint in 2019 after testing positive for cocaine. He was arrested in 2017 for failing to appear in Essex County Superior Court for charges stemming from another drug arrest earlier that year.
Bam Margera
MTV star Bam Margera faced legal headaches through the years, starting with a DUI charge in January 2018. In the years before and after the incident, he marked several rehab stays but later said it was tough for him to stay sober.
"So now that I'm out... All that didn't work, because I got forced into these rehabs like sabotaged by friends and family saying like, 'Hey, Bam, come to Ruth's Chris Steak House and have a nice fancy dinner,'" Margera said during his appearance on the Preston & Steve Show on 93.3 WMMR.
He continued, "And it's not a dinner, it's just an intervention. So I'm already ready to get out [of rehab] like, 'I can't wait to get out just to sip on a White Claw and give you the bird.' So, all that didn't work because I was already bitter about it."
Margera also sparked concerns in June 2022 when he reportedly fled from an in-patient rehab facility in Florida. He was found at a hotel in Deerfield Beach, Fla., after his team announced he would continue seeking treatment at a different location.
Ben Affleck
For decades, Ben Affleck struggled with alcohol addiction as his father, Timothy Affleck, also faced the issue. With the help of his friends and costars, he stopped drinking after scoring fame with his 1997 project, Good Will Hunting.
"I just wanted to stop. I started regretting some things I did when I was drunk. It's funny to be obnoxious or out of control, but then it's like, 'I think I hurt that person's feelings,' 'I made a fool of myself' or 'I didn't want to kiss that girl,'" he told a reporter in 1998. "I have almost no inhibitions, so it's dangerous for me."
Ben underwent a 30-day rehab program for alcohol abuse in 2011, but he repeated his stint to get rid of his addiction.
In 2018, Jennifer Garner took him to a Los Angeles area rehab facility again to save him.
"Jen is proud of the strides he's made, but some of his friends were worried he might be taking some steps backward and could be on a slippery slope," a source told ET. "Ben wants nothing more than to get sober for his kids, for Jen and also for his career."
Britney Spears
Starting in 2008, Britney Spears has made several trips to rehab for her mental health issues. She also announced her break in 2019 to focus on her mental health.
Sources told CNN she voluntarily checked in to the rehab, though she told the court in 2019 she felt forced to stay at the time.
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Catherine Zeta-Jones received treatment from a rehab clinic for her bipolar 2 disorder.
"After dealing with the stress of the past year, Catherine made the decision to check in to a mental health facility for a brief stay to treat her bipolar 2 disorder," her publicist said.
She reportedly spent five days in the facility, but she reentered two years later to "manage her health in an optimum manner."
Colin Farrell
Colin Farrell has been open about his substance abuse and recovery journey for years.
During his interview with Craig Ferguson, he shared his addiction had gotten out of control due to the high tolerance he developed.
"It accumulated to the point where I couldn't put my foot on the brake anymore," Farell said.
His drinking habit reportedly started when he was 14, but The Killing of a Sacred Deer later got clean through treatments at a rehab clinic.
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato's substance abuse worsened that she almost died due to an overdose in 2018.
She first spoke about her struggles in her YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated, saying she tried cocaine at a young age.
"I was with a couple friends, and they introduced me to it," Lovato recalled. "I was scared, because my mom always told me your heart could just burst if you do it, but I did it anyways. And I loved it."
The "Heart Attack" singer entered a rehab in November 2010 due to her eating and self-harm issues. But after leaving in January 2011, she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
Her rehab trips continued afterward, with her subsequent stays happening in 2013 and 2018.
In 2022, Us Weekly reported she secretly completed her rehab stay three years after her near-death experience.
"Demi will have a sober living companion [with] them during this transition," the insider disclosed. "It was their decision to go back to rehab."
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore's childhood was full of twists and turns. She developed a drinking problem at 11 and became addicted to drugs at 12. On top of her substance issues, her mental health issues worsened at the same time.
In a blog post titled "Mother's Day," she looked back at the time she was admitted to Van Nuys Psychiatric Hospital before getting emancipated from her parents.
"I bonded with a lot of the kids, because like me, they did not know where to put their anger and they did not know how to live life anymore without the need to get high or self-destruct in some form and fashion," she noted.
The 50 First Dates actress told The Guardian her mother placed her in the institution, where she experienced something "horrible and dark and very long-lived."
Kelly Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne has made several trips to the rehab, including in 2004 when she was 19. At the time, she sought treatment for painkiller addiction.
"Being a drug addict and alcoholic myself, I know telling the truth doesn't come easy," her father, Ozzy Osbourne, said. "It's a family illness. It's in the genes. In this day and age, the availability of getting drugs is amazing."
In 2021, Kelly opened up about her sobriety journey and how the COVID-19 lockdown led her to slip.
"This is something I am going to battle for the rest of my life," she told Extra. "It's never going to be easy."
Lindsay Lohan
Since January 2007, Lindsay Lohan has stayed in five rehab facilities for her drug and alcohol addiction. She also dealt with legal troubles in between those trips.
Her first stay was at the Wonderland Center in Los Angeles before her admission to the Promises Treatment Center and Cirque Lodge.
"I look at it as a good thing," she said of her rehab stay at the Betty Ford Clinic. "I can come back afterwards and be fully focused on work. But I think there are other things I could do instead of going to a rehab center that would benefit me more. The best thing they could do for me would be to make me go abroad to different countries and work with children."
Selena Gomez
While Selena Gomez sparked rumors she sought treatment at a rehab for addiction, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer was at the Meadows for two weeks due to her lupus diagnosis. She had another trip in 2016 for her anxiety and depression.
"As many of you know, around a year ago I revealed that I have lupus. I've discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges," she added. "I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off."
Gomez stayed in the facility before later checking into a Connecticut facility as part of her therapy treatment.
Zac Efron
Zac Efron's alcoholism started due to the extreme spotlight and pressure he had on him. Though it took him a long time before realizing something was wrong, he went to rehab in 2013 to receive treatment for his alcohol and drug use.
"It's impossible to lead an honest and fulfilling life as a man and not make mistakes and 'fess up to them when you need to," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm a human being, and I've made a lot of mistakes. I've learned from each one."