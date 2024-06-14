14 Celebrities Who Went to Rehab: From Amanda Bynes to Zac Efron

MTV star Bam Margera faced legal headaches through the years, starting with a DUI charge in January 2018. In the years before and after the incident, he marked several rehab stays but later said it was tough for him to stay sober.

"So now that I'm out... All that didn't work, because I got forced into these rehabs like sabotaged by friends and family saying like, 'Hey, Bam, come to Ruth's Chris Steak House and have a nice fancy dinner,'" Margera said during his appearance on the Preston & Steve Show on 93.3 WMMR.

He continued, "And it's not a dinner, it's just an intervention. So I'm already ready to get out [of rehab] like, 'I can't wait to get out just to sip on a White Claw and give you the bird.' So, all that didn't work because I was already bitter about it."

Margera also sparked concerns in June 2022 when he reportedly fled from an in-patient rehab facility in Florida. He was found at a hotel in Deerfield Beach, Fla., after his team announced he would continue seeking treatment at a different location.