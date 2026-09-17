Colin Kaepernick Reveals His Mom Wanted Him to Date Taylor Swift: 'She Was Not My Type'

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback shared in his new book, The Perilous Fight, that his mom, Teresa , thought that he should take the initiative in asking Taylor Swift out on a date.

Colin Kaepernick is getting real about his mom's wishes for his dating life early on in his career.

The athlete did not take his mom Teresa's request well.

“It was disappointing to me that my mother didn’t seem capable of seeing who I really was,” he wrote. “Years later, when I was in the NFL, she told me that I should ask out Taylor Swift (long before Travis Kelce made his move) because we would be perfect together. No slight to Taylor, but she was not my type.”

Colin, who is biracial and identifies as a Black man, was adopted as an infant by Rick and Teresa, who are White.

He later shared that his romantic preferences had differed from his mother’s expectations long before she suggested he ask out Taylor.

When he was in high school, he liked a Black girl named Crystal. Like him, Crystal was also an athlete, and she ran track and played basketball. He decided to ask her out to homecoming despite his mother's disapproval.

“I asked Crystal to the homecoming dance, a formal affair involving fancy gowns, tuxedos, and corsages. We had a nice time at the dance. When I got the official portrait from that night, featuring me and Crystal posed up in that classic, airbrushed frame, my mother hid it away in the back of a drawer,” he wrote.