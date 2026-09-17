Colin Kaepernick Reveals His Mom Wanted Him to Date Taylor Swift: 'She Was Not My Type'
Sept. 17 2026, Published 3:27 p.m. ET
Colin Kaepernick is getting real about his mom's wishes for his dating life early on in his career.
The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback shared in his new book, The Perilous Fight, that his mom, Teresa, thought that he should take the initiative in asking Taylor Swift out on a date.
How Did Colin Kaepernick React to His Mom's Request?
The athlete did not take his mom Teresa's request well.
“It was disappointing to me that my mother didn’t seem capable of seeing who I really was,” he wrote. “Years later, when I was in the NFL, she told me that I should ask out Taylor Swift (long before Travis Kelce made his move) because we would be perfect together. No slight to Taylor, but she was not my type.”
Colin, who is biracial and identifies as a Black man, was adopted as an infant by Rick and Teresa, who are White.
He later shared that his romantic preferences had differed from his mother’s expectations long before she suggested he ask out Taylor.
When he was in high school, he liked a Black girl named Crystal. Like him, Crystal was also an athlete, and she ran track and played basketball. He decided to ask her out to homecoming despite his mother's disapproval.
“I asked Crystal to the homecoming dance, a formal affair involving fancy gowns, tuxedos, and corsages. We had a nice time at the dance. When I got the official portrait from that night, featuring me and Crystal posed up in that classic, airbrushed frame, my mother hid it away in the back of a drawer,” he wrote.
'Lindsay Was the Kind of Girl I Should Want'
His mom wanted Colin to take Lindsay out.
“My mother convinced me to ask Lindsay, the daughter of one of her friends, to the next formal dance. Lindsay was White. When I brought that picture home, my mother promptly plastered it on the wall for all to see. In her mind, Crystal was just a phase. Lindsay was the kind of girl I should want," he shared.
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Who Is Colin Kaepernick Dating Now?
He has since found love years later with radio personality Nessa Diab. While the two never had a formal announcement of their wedding, she revealed that they got married "years ago" to TMZ in August 2025.
The couple has also expanded their family by welcoming their first child in 2022.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Say 'I Do'
Taylor has found love in another NFL star: Travis. The two got married on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in front of over 1,000 of their A-list wedding guests. The couple began dating in 2023, and she recently cheered him on in his 14th season opener on Monday night.
The Perilous Fight is out now.