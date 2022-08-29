Nessa Diab & Colin Kaepernick Are 'Over The Moon' After The Birth Of Their First Child
Nessa Diab and Colin Kaepernick are overjoyed at becoming first time parents!
The MTV star, 41, announced on Sunday, August 28, via Instagram that she gave birth to her first child with the athlete, 34.
"I thought long and hard about sharing our life-changing news today," she began her note, sharing a picture of herself next to Kaepernick, who was holding their baby.
"I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title - MOM!" she continued, referencing her latest gig, where she interviewed stars on the red carpet at the MTV VMAs. "Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago, and we are over the moon with our growing family."
Added the new mom,"Recovering after delivery has been a journey (more on that later) and honestly I wasn't going to share anything because this is sooooo personal to us and I realized I'm a complete mama bear!"
Diab noted that the NFL star is the "most amazing dad" who's been by her side "every moment of this journey."
"I know sharing this allows me to connect with you in different ways that I never imagined," she explained. "My conversations and life experiences have already changed. And my world has gotten that much bigger thanks to our sweet little baby, who has shown me how to love in ways I never knew."
The TV personality thanked everyone for their "support as always" and signed off with, "Love, The Kaepernicks."
Diab admitted that she was eager to get back to work after her hiatus.
"Almost show time! Hosting the @MTV #VMA red carpet at 6:30pm tonight!" she captioned her recent Instagram post. "Thank you so much to @kidzoly @mtv @vmas for everything and supporting me on this new chapter of my life! Love you! And thanks to my glam team as always. See you guys on the carpet! - Mom."