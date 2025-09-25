Collin Gosselin Accuses Mom Kate of Having an Affair With Current Boyfriend While Married to Jon: 'I'm Done Staying Quiet'

Article continues below advertisement

After Kate Gosselin revealed she's had a new boyfriend — her old bodyguard Steve Neild — for a “little over a year," her estranged son Collin Gosselin called her out for allegedly cheating on her ex-husband. “What really upsets me is that my mom had an affair with our bodyguard way back in 2009, and for years would share hotel rooms with him while we went on family vacations, while I was in a connected room!” Collin shared on his Instagram Story.

Collin and Jon Gosselin Blast Kate Gosselin for Allegedly Cheating

“Now everyone thinks her being with him is some cute novel romance,” he continued. “By the way my dad received death threats and got shunned by the public for years for ‘having an affair’ and ‘leaving his kids.'" Collin added he hopes Kate “doesn’t try to play this one off," adding she should “just come forward and be truthful.” Kate’s ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, also spoke out about the ordeal, posting a picture of Kate and Steve and writing, “Guess who really ruined the marriage. Read for yourself.” Jon also added a screenshot from a Page Six story reporting Kate and Steve were an item, captioning it, “Maybe when I speak, people will listen now!!!”

Collin Gosselin Feels 'Very Strongly' About His Mom's Alleged Affair

Source: @collingosselin1/Instagram Collin Gosselin insisted he's 'not big on drama' despite outing his mother.

Jon and Kate married in 1999, welcoming twins in 2000 and sextuplets in 2004. Their relationship ended in 2009, and allegations surfaced Jon had cheated during their marriage, which led Kate to file for divorce. Jon has denied he was unfaithful to Kate during their marriage. “I’m not big on drama, and I’m very busy in college, at work, and running my business, so don’t think I feed on this,” Collin shared in another Instagram Story post. “However, I feel very strongly on the matter of cheating and then blaming someone else for your own actions.”

Collin Gosselin Said Kate Made Him Sleep on a Cot While She and Steve Were Together

Source: MEGA Collin Gosselin said he has 'suffered the damage of a narcissist' in regards to Kate.

“We have suffered the damage of a narcissist and cried together,” he continued of him and his father. “So no we won’t just go and make TikToks and act reformed when we still feel pain from our past.” He then seemingly directed the rest of his post to his mother. “What about when we’d go on vacation and you made me sleep on the hotel cot while you and Steve were together?” Collin stated. “Or when I’d be in a connected room while you shared one with him? What about when you were on Kate Plus Date, but Steve’s home address was the same as yours?”

Collin Gosselin Said Kate 'Couldn't Stay True' to Jon

Source: @collingoseelin1/Instagram Collin Gosselin said he and Jon have 'cried together from all the hurt' Kate caused.