Jon Gosselin Accuses Ex Kate's Bodyguard of 'Ruining' Their Marriage After Her New Boyfriend Is Revealed
Sept. 25 2025, Published 7:11 a.m. ET
Jon Gosselin is putting his ex-wife Kate Gosselin and her longtime bodyguard on blast, accusing him of wrecking their marriage.
On Wednesday, September 24, the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star shared a screenshot on Instagram of a photo of Kate with her former security personnel Steve Neild.
Across the picture, Jon wrote, “Guess who really ruined the marriage, read for yourself.”
In the next slide, he included a headline reporting that Kate is “dating” her one-time security guard — the same man who’s been at the “center of cheating rumors” for years.
“Maybe when I speak people will listen now!!!” Jon captioned the post.
On his Instagram Stories, he doubled down, reposting Page Six’s coverage of the romance with the caption, “I told you all.”
He reiterated in another Story, writing, “No one believed me I guess I was right.”
Jon and Kate, who share twins Mady and Cara, 24, plus sextuplets Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah, and Joel, 21, shot to fame on TLC’s Jon & Kate Plus 8. Their hit show followed the chaos of raising eight kids in Pennsylvania.
After the couple’s messy divorce was finalized in 2009, Kate was granted full custody of the kids. Jon lost contact with most of them over the years, with only Hannah and Collin choosing to live with him in 2022.
Kate recently revealed during a TikTok Q&A that she is in a relationship.
“The answer to that question is actually, finally, yes,” she told a fan who asked about her dating life.
“I’ve been dating somebody for the past year, little over a year, maybe like 14 or 15 months. I’m super, super happy,” she shared.
Kate didn’t drop his name but hinted it was someone she’s “known for a really long time.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“I am really, really happy but he doesn’t really want to be on TikTok,” she added. “I can’t blame him really, I guess. But you perhaps will catch a peep of him here and there once in a while going forward.”
Meanwhile, their son Collin, who has been estranged from Kate for years, weighed in with his own fiery now-deleted Instagram Story.
“What really upsets me is that my mom had an affair with our bodyguard way back in 2009, and for years would share hotel rooms with him while we went on family vacations, while I was in a connected room!” he alleged. “Now everyone thinks her being with him is some cute novel romance.”
“By the way my dad received death threats and got shunned by the public for years for ‘having an affair’ and ‘leaving his kids. I hope she doesn’t try to play this one off. Just come forward and be truthful,” Collin fumed.
In another post, he defended his father.
“However, I feel very strongly on the matter of cheating and then blaming someone else for your own actions,” he continued. “Everyone says my dad and I are hung up on my mom. We are not. We have suffered the damage of a narcissist and cried together.”
Colin ended with a final message, stating: “So no we won’t just go and make TikTok’s and act reformed when we still feel pain from our past. I love you dad.”