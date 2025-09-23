or
'Happy' Kate Gosselin Reveals She Has a New Boyfriend 16 Years After Brutal Divorce From Jon: 'Not Lonely Anymore'

Photo of Kate Gosselin
Source: MEGA

Kate Gosselin revealed her new boyfriend 16 years after her brutal divorce from Jon Gosselin.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 23 2025, Published 10:06 a.m. ET

Kate Gosselin revealed she has a boyfriend during a TikTok Q&A.

“The answer to that question is actually, finally, yes,” Gosselin said in response to a fan who asked her about her current relationship status.

Kate Gosselin Shares Details About Her New Man

Source: @kate.gosselin/TikTok

Kate Gosselin said she's been 'dating somebody for the past year.'

“I’ve been dating somebody for the past year, little over a year, maybe like 14 or 15 months," she continued. "I’m super, super happy.”

While she didn’t reveal his name, she said it’s someone she’s “known for a really long time.”

“I am really, really happy but he doesn’t really want to be on TikTok,” she added. “I can’t blame him really, I guess. But you perhaps will catch a peep of him here and there once in a while going forward.”

Kate Gosselin Is 'So Happy' With Her New Man

Photo of Kate Gosselin
Source: @kate.gosselin/TikTok

Kate Gosselin claimed she's 'not lonely anymore.'

In the comments on the post, Gosselin told her fans she’s “so so happy… finally!”

She also told fans, “It’s so nice to be HAPPY and not lonely anymore.”

While Gosselin’s new relationship is going well, she recently opened up about her divorce from Jon Gosselin and how it was detrimental for their children.

Kate Gosselin

Kate Gosselin's Divorce From Jon Was Hard on Her Kids

Photo of Jon Gosselin
Source: MEGA

Kate Gosselin explained her divorce from Jon Gosselin was hardest on her children.

“I don’t know if you have kids or don’t have kids, but I just, I made decisions based on how I would want to be treated, honestly,” Kate said on a TikTok Live. “And I didn’t buy into all the drama and the hate, and the ugly. And I had kids involved, so I wanted it to be as peaceful for them as I possibly could.”

While she explained she had the best intentions, Kate noted how the divorce was hardest on their children.

“I did not hire an attorney that wanted to stir up trouble; I just wanted it to be peaceful, and I wanted the best for my kids,” she said. “A lot of things happened that I could not control that did not turn out well for my kids, but I did my best. We just got through it to the best of our ability.”

Jon and Kate Gosselin's Rise to Fame

Photo of Kate Gosselin
Source: @kate.gosselin/TikTok

Kate Gosselin rose to fame on TLC's 'Jon & Kate Plus 8.'

She said the whole ordeal “could’ve been a lot calmer and a lot nicer if everybody was willing to play nice.”

Jon and Kate starred on TLC’s Jon & Kate Plus 8, which documented their lives with their twin daughters and sextuplets.

The show began in 2007 and lasted for five seasons. After Jon and Kate split, the show’s name changed to Kate Plus 8 and spent another six seasons on the air before ending in 2017.

