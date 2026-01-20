or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > Colton Underwood
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Colton Underwood Responds to Michael Rapaport’s Controversial Comments: 'I'm Not Holding a Grudge'

split photo of Colton Underwood & Michael Rapaport
Source: MEGA

Colton Underwood broke his silence after Michael Rapaport’s controversial comment on 'The Traitors.'

Profile Image

Jan. 20 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Colton Underwood is addressing the online firestorm sparked by Michael Rapaport's comments during a recent episode of The Traitors.

In the January 15 episode, Rapaport, 55, made a remark that many interpreted as a jab at Underwood's sexuality.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Colton Underwood addressed backlash after Michael Rapaport made a controversial remark on 'The Traitors.'
Source: Peacock

Colton Underwood addressed backlash after Michael Rapaport made a controversial remark on 'The Traitors.'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

During the show's Round Table discussion, Rapaport quipped, “Nobody in this room would be better at holding a secret than you,” which quickly drew backlash from viewers.

Underwood, 33, reflected on the impact of such words, stating, “The coming-out process takes a long time, and I'm still very much in my coming-out process, so there's always little things here and there that sort of re-trigger old emotions.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @SpencerAlthouse/X
Article continues below advertisement

In response to Rapaport's comments during the game, Underwood said, “You think it was fun for 29 years of my life?”

This moment underscored the emotional weight tied to his journey, especially considering Underwood came out as gay on Good Morning America in April 2021 after years of struggling with his identity.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Viewers felt the comment referenced Colton Underwood’s sexuality.
Source: Peacock

Viewers felt the comment referenced Colton Underwood’s sexuality.

MORE ON:
Colton Underwood

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the tense situation, Underwood made it clear he’s not lingering in bitterness over Rapaport’s remarks. He acknowledged that, although Rapaport claimed his words weren't aimed at Underwood's past, many felt differently. Underwood explained that the nature of The Traitors is typically game-focused, but Rapaport's comments crossed a line into personal territory.

“The reason I said yes to doing a show like The Traitors is it's not personal,” Underwood said. “The drama and the intensity of the show is always so game-focused, so I think that's what just threw me a little bit, is when it got personal.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Colton Underwood said the moment brought up difficult emotions from his coming out journey.
Source: Peacock

Colton Underwood said the moment brought up difficult emotions from his coming out journey.

Article continues below advertisement

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Underwood noted that he isn’t harboring resentment toward Rapaport. He acknowledged that Rapaport apologized and did not intend to offend him.

“I grew up around those types of people. It's very much like a locker-room-style environment,” Underwood shared.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Colton Underwood confirmed Michael Rapaport apologized.
Source: MEGA

Colton Underwood confirmed Michael Rapaport apologized.

Article continues below advertisement

“I don't feel like a victim at all. I know he's probably watching it back just with a little bit of regret on how he delivered it," he noted.

Ultimately, Underwood remains committed to advocating for himself. “I can only be a punching bag for so long," he asserted. “Even today, seeing some people's comments towards me, I can only sit quiet for so long.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.