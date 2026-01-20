Colton Underwood Responds to Michael Rapaport’s Controversial Comments: 'I'm Not Holding a Grudge'
Jan. 20 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Colton Underwood is addressing the online firestorm sparked by Michael Rapaport's comments during a recent episode of The Traitors.
In the January 15 episode, Rapaport, 55, made a remark that many interpreted as a jab at Underwood's sexuality.
During the show's Round Table discussion, Rapaport quipped, “Nobody in this room would be better at holding a secret than you,” which quickly drew backlash from viewers.
Underwood, 33, reflected on the impact of such words, stating, “The coming-out process takes a long time, and I'm still very much in my coming-out process, so there's always little things here and there that sort of re-trigger old emotions.”
In response to Rapaport's comments during the game, Underwood said, “You think it was fun for 29 years of my life?”
This moment underscored the emotional weight tied to his journey, especially considering Underwood came out as gay on Good Morning America in April 2021 after years of struggling with his identity.
Despite the tense situation, Underwood made it clear he’s not lingering in bitterness over Rapaport’s remarks. He acknowledged that, although Rapaport claimed his words weren't aimed at Underwood's past, many felt differently. Underwood explained that the nature of The Traitors is typically game-focused, but Rapaport's comments crossed a line into personal territory.
“The reason I said yes to doing a show like The Traitors is it's not personal,” Underwood said. “The drama and the intensity of the show is always so game-focused, so I think that's what just threw me a little bit, is when it got personal.”
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Underwood noted that he isn’t harboring resentment toward Rapaport. He acknowledged that Rapaport apologized and did not intend to offend him.
“I grew up around those types of people. It's very much like a locker-room-style environment,” Underwood shared.
“I don't feel like a victim at all. I know he's probably watching it back just with a little bit of regret on how he delivered it," he noted.
Ultimately, Underwood remains committed to advocating for himself. “I can only be a punching bag for so long," he asserted. “Even today, seeing some people's comments towards me, I can only sit quiet for so long.”