Colton Underwood Denounces Harrison Butker for 'Crippling' Anti-LGBTQ+ Remarks During Controversial Commencement Speech

“To take a shot saying, ‘The deadly sins of pride,’ knowing that there’s at least one LGBTQ+ student — at least one out there — in that audience is just crippling to that human. To hear that their life is a deadly sin on a day that is supposed to be exciting?” Underwood, who previously played in the NFL, added.

As OK! previously reported, Butker made his viral speech on May 11 at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas.