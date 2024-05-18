Colton Underwood Denounces Harrison Butker for 'Crippling' Anti-LGBTQ+ Remarks During Controversial Commencement Speech
Colton Underwood refuses to let Harrison Butker defame the LGBTQ+ community.
On Friday, May 17, the former Bachelor — who came out in 2021 and married husband Jordan Brown in 2023 — express his distaste for the Chiefs kicker’s controversial commencement speech.
“Here’s what I’ll say about Harrison’s speech because I’ve seen a lot of comments say, ‘Well, he has the freedom of speech and this was at a Catholic institution.’ I get it and I get that his faith is very important to him,” the 32-year-old said of Butker’s remarks, which specifically denounced LGBTQ+ individuals and claimed women should be “homemakers.” “But, what I also understand is he has a responsibility having the platform that he does to choose to spend his time giving that speech to leave students feeling empowered and excited about taking on the next chapter of life.”
“To take a shot saying, ‘The deadly sins of pride,’ knowing that there’s at least one LGBTQ+ student — at least one out there — in that audience is just crippling to that human. To hear that their life is a deadly sin on a day that is supposed to be exciting?” Underwood, who previously played in the NFL, added.
As OK! previously reported, Butker made his viral speech on May 11 at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas.
“Benedictine has gone from just another liberal arts school with nothing to set it apart to a thriving beacon of light,” the practicing Catholic shared. “I’m certain the reporters at the AP could not have imagined that their attempt to rebuke and embarrass places and people like those here at Benedictine wouldn’t be met with anger, but instead met with excitement and pride, not the deadly sin sort of pride that has an entire month dedicated to it, but the true God-centered pride that is cooperating with the Holy Ghost to glorify him.”
- 'Bachelor' Star Colton Underwood Marries Jordan C. Brown in Napa Valley: 'I've Never Been More Sure About Something'
- Savannah Chrisley Insists She 'Knew' Colton Underwood was Gay After 2017 Date
- Flaunting Their #Pride... And More! Wilson Cruz, Colton Underwood, Gus Kenworthy Are Some Of The Sexiest LGBTQ+ Male Celebs Out There
Additionally, Butker singled out female graduates sitting in the audience before essentially telling them to focus less on the degree they just spent roughly four years earning and more on marrying a man and becoming a stay-at-home mom — which inevitably ticked off those who spent decades fighting for women's rights.
"For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment. You should be proud of all that you have achieved to this point in your young lives. I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you," the athlete stated. "How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross this stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I’m beyond blessed with the many talents God has given me but it cannot be overstated that all of my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith and become my wife and embrace one of the most important titles of all — homemaker," he continued, referencing his wife, Isabelle.