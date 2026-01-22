or
Comedian Bert Kreischer's Dad Thought 'Kind' Will Smith Was Romantically Interested in Him During First Meeting: 'It's Very Popular in Hollywood'

bert kreischer dad will smith mixup
Source: Bert Kreischer/YouTube;MEGA;Club Shay Shay/YouTube

Comedian Bert Kreischer shared a story where his dad thought Will Smith was interested in him.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 22 2026, Published 7:50 a.m. ET

Bert Kreischer is one of the world’s biggest touring comedians, but even the funniest people have their awkward moments.

On a recent episode of the “Club Shay Shay” podcast, Kreischer revealed that, 25 years ago, his dad thought Will Smith might be romantically interested in him. At the time, Kreischer was just starting out as a young comedian in New York. After a Rolling Stone article called him the “top partyer” at Florida State University, he caught the attention of the superstar — or so he thought.

“And he goes, let’s go. Let’s go see a movie,” the comedian recalled of his conversation with Smith.

image of Bert Kreischer’s dad thought Will Smith might be interested in him.
Source: Club Shay Shay/YouTube

Bert Kreischer’s dad thought Will Smith might be interested in him.

He met Smith at their designated spot, a Planet Hollywood restaurant — but Kreischer’s dad thought the meeting was something more.

“I go, 'We're going to the movies.' My dad goes, 'Who else is going?' I think it was just me and Will, and he goes, 'Oh, buddy,” Kreischer quipped. “It's very popular in Hollywood. These guys get so tired of that. The only thing that turns them on is the young dudes. I was like, 'What?' He goes, 'Yeah, dudes. I've heard about it. It's a casting couch. It's what they do.'"

Source: @ClubShayShay/X
Kreischer explained that his dad told him many men in Hollywood are so exhausted by constant s-- with women that “the only thing that really excites them is the look on a boy’s face when they turn them.”

“I go ‘Dad, that’s impossible,'” Kreischer said. “He goes, ‘What’s more likely? The fact that you are so talented that in six months of doing stand-up, the biggest movie star in the world wants to do a sitcom with you? Or that he’s tired of p---- and he wants to f--- you?’”

image of Bert Kreischer was a young comedian starting out in New York.
Source: Club Shay Shay/YouTube

Bert Kreischer was a young comedian starting out in New York.

Following his father’s advice, Kreischer dressed as sloppily as possible, wearing overalls and a sweater.

Someone told him to go downstairs, and Kreischer said he assumed he would have to have s-- with Smith, too.

When he entered the screening room downstairs, "there are 10 Black dudes in this room waiting for me. I’m doing the math, I’m like, ‘I’m sure he’s bringing Jazzy Jeff. That’s 13 dudes I’m gonna f---- tonight. He shows up with Jazzy Jeff, I swear to God, I swear to God,” the comedian said.

image of Will Smith invited him to a Planet Hollywood movie screening.
Source: Bert Kreischer/YouTube

Will Smith invited him to a Planet Hollywood movie screening.

"He goes, 'Yo, Bert! What do you think?' He goes, 'This is the guy I was telling you about! Who is ready?' The curtains pull back, and it's a private screening room, and he goes, 'Burt, grab us seats, and I am going to get us drinks.' He grabbed us two Long Island iced teas, and we watched American Pie, and I think he wanted to see what I found funny, and then at the end, we had fried shrimp. At the end of the screening, he goes, 'What did you think?' I go, 'It's a good movie.' He goes, 'No, of the room, the men.' He goes, 'No, I thought you were a hip-hop fan! I brought all the legends for you to meet!'"

Smith pointed out that he brought Kool Moe Dee and Biz Markie so he could meet them.

"Then he goes, 'Do you want to see a movie tomorrow night?' I stood him up, but he was great. He taught me how to sell a TV show; he was the kindest guy in the world."

image of Bert Kreischer worried it was a romantic setup, but it wasn’t.
Source: MEGA

Bert Kreischer worried it was a romantic setup, but it wasn’t.

"I love Will. I am a ride-or-die for Will. He told to be myself," he concluded.

