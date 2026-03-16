Conan O'Brien Makes Brutal Dig About Donald Trump's Manhood at 2026 Oscars
March 15 2026, Updated 8:00 p.m. ET
2026 Oscar's host Conan O'Brien kicked off the awards show guns blazing, not afraid to make a brutal dig about Donald Trump's manhood during his opening monologue.
The comedian, 62, took shots at the president, 79, during the Sunday, March 15, event while welcoming the audience to the “has a small p---- theater.”
Conan O'Brien Made Brutal Donald Trump Dig
“Let’s see him put his name on that,” the talk show host said, seemingly shading Trump, who famously renamed the Kennedy Center to the Trump Kennedy Center in December 2025.
The shade didn't end there, earlier in the show O'Brien warned the award show's guests that the event "could get political."
"I should warn you," he began. "If that makes you uncomfortable, there's an alternate Oscars hosted by Kid Rock at the Dave & Busters down the street.
Conan O'Brien Took Shots at Kid Rock
O'Brien was referencing the rocker's participation in an alternate Super Bowl performance, made in retaliation to complaints about Bad Bunny headlining the most recent Super Bowl's halftime show.
The late night personality also made a joke about no British actors being nominated for Best Actor or Actress since 2012.
"British spokesperson said, 'Yeah, well at least we arrest our pedophiles,'" he said, prompting gasps from the crowd.
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Conan O'Brien Joked About Affordable Healthcare
In one final politically charged diss, O'Brien referenced the historical drama film Hamnet, which was nominated for eight Academy Awards that evening.
“In Hamnet, Shakespeare’s wife gives birth by herself in the woods," O'Brien said, before taking a political swipe, "Or what we call in America: Affordable health care.”
Conan O'Brien Called Out Timothée Chalamet
Not all of O'Brien's jokes were tense, Timothée Chalamet, who is nominated for Best Actor for his role in Marty Supreme, was the center of a joke following his controversial comments about opera and ballet.
"Security is extremely tonight. I'm told there are concerns about attacks from both the opera and ballet communities," the awards show host joked as the camera panned to the Best Actor nominee, who was smiling next to his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner. "They're just mad you left out jazz."
As OK! previously reported, the Oscar nominee, 30, was hit with major backlash last month when speaking about the film industry with Matthew McConaughey.
"I don't want to be working in ballet or opera, or you know, things where it's like, 'Hey, keep this thing alive,' even though it's like, no one cares about this anymore," Chalamet controversially said. "All respect to the ballet and opera people out there. I just lost 14 cents in viewership. I just took shots for no reason."