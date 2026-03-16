Conan O'Brien Makes Brutal Dig About Donald Trump's Manhood at 2026 Oscars

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2026 Oscar's host Conan O'Brien kicked off the awards show guns blazing, not afraid to make a brutal dig about Donald Trump's manhood during his opening monologue. The comedian, 62, took shots at the president, 79, during the Sunday, March 15, event while welcoming the audience to the “has a small p---- theater.”

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Conan O'Brien Made Brutal Donald Trump Dig

Source: MEGA Conan O'Brien took a brutal shot at Donald Trump's manhood.

“Let’s see him put his name on that,” the talk show host said, seemingly shading Trump, who famously renamed the Kennedy Center to the Trump Kennedy Center in December 2025. The shade didn't end there, earlier in the show O'Brien warned the award show's guests that the event "could get political." "I should warn you," he began. "If that makes you uncomfortable, there's an alternate Oscars hosted by Kid Rock at the Dave & Busters down the street.

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Conan O'Brien Took Shots at Kid Rock

Source: MEGA Kid Rock headlined an alternative halftime show for the 2026 Super Bowl.

O'Brien was referencing the rocker's participation in an alternate Super Bowl performance, made in retaliation to complaints about Bad Bunny headlining the most recent Super Bowl's halftime show. The late night personality also made a joke about no British actors being nominated for Best Actor or Actress since 2012. "British spokesperson said, 'Yeah, well at least we arrest our pedophiles,'" he said, prompting gasps from the crowd.

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Conan O'Brien Joked About Affordable Healthcare

Source: ABC Conan O'Brien made several politically charged digs during the 2026 Oscars.

In one final politically charged diss, O'Brien referenced the historical drama film Hamnet, which was nominated for eight Academy Awards that evening. “In Hamnet, Shakespeare’s wife gives birth by herself in the woods," O'Brien said, before taking a political swipe, "Or what we call in America: Affordable health care.”

Conan O'Brien Called Out Timothée Chalamet

Source: ABC Conan O'Brien also took shots at Timothée Chalamet.