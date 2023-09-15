Donald Trump's 'Worst' Crime Is That 'He's Bad for Comedy' as He's Too 'Crazy' to Parody, Conan O'Brien Says

O'Brien previously spoke about Trump's first time on his show back in the day.

"I asked him a question that I’d always wanted to ask someone who proclaimed to be a billionaire: 'How much money do you have on you right now?' He sort of said, 'I don’t know, I maybe have some.' I said, 'No, no, what do you have?'Then he stuck his hand in his pocket and he clearly found something. I saw his face change, and I could see that he didn’t want me to know what it was. So I reached over and I was like, 'Come on, come on.' I made him pull it out — and it was a condom. He said, 'Practice safe s-- everybody.' He was in-between marriages at the time," he recalled of the interaction.

"He was p-----. He was really mad. I went to commercial. He stood up. I don’t think he said goodbye to me, and he walked over to my producer and said, 'That’s the last time I’m gonna be on this f------- show. He humiliated me in front of everybody.' He stormed out. Cut to me seven more times [over the years]: 'Ladies and gentlemen, Donald Trump!' He got over it, clearly," O'Brien continued.