Jimmy Kimmel Slams Donald Trump in Scorching Christmas Message: 'Tyranny Is Booming' in the U.S.

Jimmy Kimmel took a bold stand this Christmas, delivering a fiery address during Channel 4's annual Alternative Christmas Message. The late-night host didn’t hold back, warning U.K. viewers that “tyranny is booming” in the United States. “From the free press to science, to medicine, to judicial independence, to the actual White House itself, we are a right mess," Kimmel said, making it clear that censorship knows no borders.

Reflecting on Donald Trump’s impact, Kimmel pointed to ABC's decision to place Jimmy Kimmel Live! on indefinite hiatus following his comments about conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. He claimed, “The American government made a threat against me and the company I work for, and all of a sudden we were off the air.” He added that Trump's desire for adoration led to silencing voices opposing him.

Kimmel celebrated the show’s return as “a September Christmas miracle,” expressing gratitude to “millions and millions of people” who rallied in support of free expression. “People who never watched my show, people who were on record saying they hate my show spoke out,” he remarked, emphasizing the importance of standing against government censorship.

Declaring victory, Kimmel stated, “We won, the president lost and now I’m back on the air every night giving the most powerful politician on earth a right and richly deserved bollocking.” He urged viewers to recognize that censorship can arise anywhere, not just in places like North Korea. “That’s what we thought, and now we’ve got King Donny the Eighth calling for executions,” he joked. Kimmel highlighted the current state of America, saying it is “figuratively and literally tearing down the structures of our democracy.”

“A lot of people think we’re all like him,” Kimmel continued, “but we’re not.” He referenced the complicated historical relationship between the U.S. and U.K., acknowledging their shared moments of friction but emphasizing their strong bond.

Kimmel urged his British audience not to lose hope in America: “We’re going through a bit of a wobble right now, but we’ll come around.” He reassured them of their mutual appreciation: “We love you guys. We even love the things about you that you don’t like.”

