Conan O’Brien’s Oscars Monologue Mixed Sharp Jokes, Hollywood Roasts and a Surprising Call for Optimism
March 18 2026, Published 6:19 p.m. ET
Conan O’Brien returned to the Oscars stage Sunday night with a fast-paced opening monologue that blended celebrity roasts, pointed political humor and an unexpectedly earnest reflection on global turmoil.
Hosting the 98th Academy Awards for the second year in a row, the late-night veteran opened the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with a barrage of jokes targeting Hollywood figures, streaming giants and current events — before shifting tone near the end of his 15-minute introduction.
A Rapid-Fire Start Packed With Hollywood Roasts
O’Brien began the night leaning into his signature self-deprecating style and absurd humor, joking about everything from artificial intelligence to the modern movie business.
“I’m Conan O’Brien and I’m honored to be the last human host of the Academy Award,” he quipped early in the monologue. “Next year it’s going to be a Waymo in a tux.”
The comedian also took aim at streaming culture, ribbing Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos for attending the ceremony in person. “This is exciting: This is his first time in a theater,” O’Brien joked. “This is what they’re talking about? Why are they together enjoying themselves?! They should be home alone!”
Hollywood stars in the audience also became easy targets. O’Brien joked about actor Timothée Chalamet’s recent ballet and opera controversy and poked fun at Sean Penn, director Ryan Coogler and several films nominated this year.
At one point, he teased the audience about the possibility of political humor. “I should warn you tonight things could get political,” O’Brien said. “So there’s an alternate Oscars hosted by Kid Rock at the Dave and Busters down the street.”
Edgier Political Jokes Draw Audible Reaction
Despite previously suggesting he would avoid politics, O’Brien did venture into sharper territory during the set.
One of the most talked-about lines referenced the ongoing Epstein files controversy. “It’s the first time since 2012 there are no British actors nominated for Best Actor or Best Actress,” O’Brien said. “A British spokesperson said, ‘Yeah, but at least we arrest our pedophiles.’”
The joke reportedly drew a groan from the celebrity-filled audience.
Elsewhere, the host mocked American health care while referencing a scene from the film Hamnet. “In Hamnet, Shakespeare’s wife gives birth by herself in the woods,” he said. “Or what we call in America: Affordable health care.”
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A Rare Serious Moment to Close
After the rapid-fire humor, O’Brien ended the monologue on a noticeably more reflective note, addressing the global political climate.
“Tonight is an international event,” he said. “If I can be serious for just a moment, everyone watching right now around the world is all too aware that these are very chaotic, frustrating times.”
O’Brien emphasized the global nature of filmmaking, noting that “31 countries across six continents are represented this evening,” with each film involving thousands of collaborators from different backgrounds.
“We pay tribute tonight not just to film, but to the ideal of global artistry, collaboration, patience, resilience, and that rarest of qualities today: optimism,” he said. “So let us please celebrate.”
The tonal shift offered a reminder that even as the Oscars remain a showcase for Hollywood spectacle and comedy, the ceremony also continues to position itself as a cultural moment reflecting the wider world.