Connecticut OnlyFans Model Who Made $3 Million From X-Rated Content Dodged Taxes for Four Years: Feds
Sept. 16 2026, Published 9:44 a.m. ET
Connecticut OnlyF--- model Seathra Zmeena Orr was found guilty of dodging taxes for four years despite reportedly earning at least $3 million from the website.
Per the New York Post, the 39-year-old faced tax evasion charges on Tuesday, September 15.
The crime carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, per the outlet.
Connecticut Model Dodged Taxes for Four Years
Federal prosecutors alleged that the model made several thousand dollars and even raked in more than $1.4 million a year, sometimes by posting explicit photos of herself on the subscription-based platform.
Despite her significant income, she failed to pay any taxes between 2019 and 2022.
Per the feds, she spent around $1.3 million on rent and vehicle purchases.
She reportedly also spent at least $110,000 buying jewelry.
Authorities reported that Orr concocted elaborate plans to intentionally evade taxes while she went on a spending spree for the past few years.
She allegedly created fake businesses and personal bank accounts, moving money between them to avoid IRS scrutiny.
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Authorities Warned People Against Illegally Evading Taxes
Once the respective authorities caught wind of Orr’s fake business schemes, they quickly charged her for her illegal actions.
Per the New York Post, she now owes the government agency over a whopping $1.1 million in taxes.
The outlet reported that she has agreed to pay around $476,970 initially.
However, a final court ruling regarding how much she would actually have to pay has not yet been determined.
U.S. Attorney David X. Sullivan said on the matter, “Many content creators are earning significant income through a variety of online platforms, but it is without question that we all have still have a legal obligation to pay required taxes.”
“This prosecution should serve as a warning that no matter how or where you earn your money, you are not absolved from paying taxes on it,” he continued. “Any attempt to intentionally hide earnings and evade the payment of taxes will lead to serious criminal consequences."
“Today’s guilty plea should send a strong message to all content creators: pay your fair share of taxes, or we will find you and ensure that you are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” IRS-CI Special Agent in Charge Thomas Demeo said.
Per authorities, Orr was released after paying $100,000 in bond.
Her sentencing has yet to be scheduled.