Connecticut OnlyFans Model Who Made $3 Million From X-Rated Content Dodged Taxes for Four Years: Feds

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Connecticut OnlyF--- model Seathra Zmeena Orr was found guilty of dodging taxes for four years despite reportedly earning at least $3 million from the website. Per the New York Post, the 39-year-old faced tax evasion charges on Tuesday, September 15. The crime carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, per the outlet.

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Connecticut Model Dodged Taxes for Four Years

Source: UNSPLASH Seathra Zmeena Orr pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges on September 15.

Federal prosecutors alleged that the model made several thousand dollars and even raked in more than $1.4 million a year, sometimes by posting explicit photos of herself on the subscription-based platform. Despite her significant income, she failed to pay any taxes between 2019 and 2022. Per the feds, she spent around $1.3 million on rent and vehicle purchases.

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Source: UNSPLASH Seathra Zmeena Orr reportedly concocted elaborate plans to dodge taxes.

She reportedly also spent at least $110,000 buying jewelry. Authorities reported that Orr concocted elaborate plans to intentionally evade taxes while she went on a spending spree for the past few years. She allegedly created fake businesses and personal bank accounts, moving money between them to avoid IRS scrutiny.

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Authorities Warned People Against Illegally Evading Taxes

Source: UNSPLASH Seathra Zmeena Orr owes the government agency over $1.1 million in taxes.

Once the respective authorities caught wind of Orr’s fake business schemes, they quickly charged her for her illegal actions. Per the New York Post, she now owes the government agency over a whopping $1.1 million in taxes. The outlet reported that she has agreed to pay around $476,970 initially. However, a final court ruling regarding how much she would actually have to pay has not yet been determined. U.S. Attorney David X. Sullivan said on the matter, “Many content creators are earning significant income through a variety of online platforms, but it is without question that we all have still have a legal obligation to pay required taxes.”

Source: UNSPLASH The IRS warned people against illegally evading taxes.