Conor McGregor Claims He 'Could Have Been Dead' After Being Hit By A Car While Biking

"Got a bang of a car just now from behind. A sun trap, the driver couldn’t see me. Full speed straight thru me," McGregor captioned a photo of his smashed bicycle. "Thank you God, it wasn’t my time. Thank you wrestling and judo also. Having an awareness on the landing saved my life. 🙏"

The 34-year-old also shared a short video of the crash site in which the driver could be heard in the background repeatedly apologizing for not seeing him. McGregor quickly assured him they were "all good" and told him not to "worry about it" as he took footage of what was left of his pricey bike.