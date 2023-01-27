Conor McGregor Claims He 'Could Have Been Dead' After Being Hit By A Car While Biking
Conor McGregor was left flustered but grateful to be alive after he was struck by a car while out for a bike ride on Friday, January 27.
The unnerved UFC legend took to Instagram shortly after the incident to document the aftermath of the accident and confirm that it could have been a lot worse.
"Got a bang of a car just now from behind. A sun trap, the driver couldn’t see me. Full speed straight thru me," McGregor captioned a photo of his smashed bicycle. "Thank you God, it wasn’t my time. Thank you wrestling and judo also. Having an awareness on the landing saved my life. 🙏"
CONOR MCGREGOR SPOTTED ALL SMILES WITH LONGTIME LOVE DEE DEVLIN TWO DAYS FOLLOWING SCUFFLE WITH ITALIAN DJ
The 34-year-old also shared a short video of the crash site in which the driver could be heard in the background repeatedly apologizing for not seeing him. McGregor quickly assured him they were "all good" and told him not to "worry about it" as he took footage of what was left of his pricey bike.
"I could have been dead there, mate, look!!" he exclaimed at one point, marveling that the accident hadn't been more serious. "Jesus Christ ... I think I got away with my life, there ... I'm still here Thank God. That's all that matters."
CONOR MCGREGOR SLAMS MACHINE GUN KELLY FOLLOWING SCUFFLE AT VMAS, UFC CHAMP SAYS HE DOESN'T FIGHT 'LITTLE VANILLA BOY RAPPERS'
Towards the end of the video, the driver offered to put his bicycle into the back of his car and drive him home. McGregor agreed, admitting his bike was "f***ed" and he wouldn't be able to ride it back.
- Logan Paul Reveals He Is Suing Floyd Mayweather Claiming The Fighter Never Paid Him For Their June Exhibition Fight
- Conor McGregor Spotted All Smiles With Longtime Love Dee Devlin Two Days Following Scuffle With Italian DJ
- Conor McGregor Spotted With Family At Christening For Son Rían Hours Before UFC Champ Broke Italian DJ's Nose
Thankfully, other than being shaken up, the professional fighter appeared to be just fine with no visible injuries. However, his pants had a huge rip down the leg from the terrifying collision.
"Glad you’re ok man, wtf!" martial artist Kenny Florian replied in the comments section, while former UFC flyweight Paddy Holohan added, "Someone up there watching over ya 🙏."