OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > conor mcgregor
OK LogoNEWS

Conor McGregor Claims He 'Could Have Been Dead' After Being Hit By A Car While Biking

connor bike pp
Source: @thenotoriousmma/instagram
By:

Jan. 27 2023, Updated 1:43 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Conor McGregor was left flustered but grateful to be alive after he was struck by a car while out for a bike ride on Friday, January 27.

The unnerved UFC legend took to Instagram shortly after the incident to document the aftermath of the accident and confirm that it could have been a lot worse.

Article continues below advertisement
connor bike ig
Source: @thenotoriousmma/instagram

"Got a bang of a car just now from behind. A sun trap, the driver couldn’t see me. Full speed straight thru me," McGregor captioned a photo of his smashed bicycle. "Thank you God, it wasn’t my time. Thank you wrestling and judo also. Having an awareness on the landing saved my life. 🙏"

CONOR MCGREGOR SPOTTED ALL SMILES WITH LONGTIME LOVE DEE DEVLIN TWO DAYS FOLLOWING SCUFFLE WITH ITALIAN DJ

The 34-year-old also shared a short video of the crash site in which the driver could be heard in the background repeatedly apologizing for not seeing him. McGregor quickly assured him they were "all good" and told him not to "worry about it" as he took footage of what was left of his pricey bike.

Article continues below advertisement
connor bike ig
Source: @thenotoriousmma/instagram

"I could have been dead there, mate, look!!" he exclaimed at one point, marveling that the accident hadn't been more serious. "Jesus Christ ... I think I got away with my life, there ... I'm still here Thank God. That's all that matters."

CONOR MCGREGOR SLAMS MACHINE GUN KELLY FOLLOWING SCUFFLE AT VMAS, UFC CHAMP SAYS HE DOESN'T FIGHT 'LITTLE VANILLA BOY RAPPERS'

Towards the end of the video, the driver offered to put his bicycle into the back of his car and drive him home. McGregor agreed, admitting his bike was "f***ed" and he wouldn't be able to ride it back.

MORE ON:
conor mcgregor
Article continues below advertisement
connor ig
Source: @thenotoriousmma/instagram

Thankfully, other than being shaken up, the professional fighter appeared to be just fine with no visible injuries. However, his pants had a huge rip down the leg from the terrifying collision.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"Glad you’re ok man, wtf!" martial artist Kenny Florian replied in the comments section, while former UFC flyweight Paddy Holohan added, "Someone up there watching over ya 🙏."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.