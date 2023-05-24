Conquering Illness with Alexander the Great Probiotic: A Medical Marvel
In recent years, there has been an increasing focus on the importance of gut health and the role that the microbiome plays in overall health and well-being. The microbiome is made up of trillions of microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi, that live inside the human body. These microorganisms have a significant impact on various bodily functions, including digestion, immune system function, and even mental health.
In some cases, disruptions to the microbiome can occur, leading to a range of health issues. One patient, in particular, experienced such disruptions after spending a considerable amount of time in the Far East. Upon returning to the United States, the patient began experiencing severe health problems, including significant weight loss, difficulty walking, and a failing immune system.
Despite visiting several doctors and undergoing various diagnostic tests, no one was able to identify the root cause of the patient's symptoms. The patient was left feeling frustrated and helpless until he stumbled upon Dr. Leo Galland in Manhattan. Dr. Galland is a pioneer in the field of the gut microbiome and parasitic infections, as well as a luminary in immune system research and Integrative Health.
Despite being a stranger to Dr. Galland, the patient reached out to him, and Dr. Galland agreed to take him on as a patient. Together, they worked to diagnose the patient's condition, and they eventually came to view the famed military leader, Alexander the Great, in a completely new light.
Dr. Galland's expertise led him to identify a soil-based probiotic called Bacillus subtilis as a potential treatment to support the patient's digestion, immune functions, and overall microbiome health. This particular probiotic was referred to as an "Alexander Organism" by Dr. Galland, named after Alexander the Great for its ability to exert a dominance over other bacterial communities and promote healing.
The medical startup firm, Tundrex, was launched to import the probiotic, which was branded as "Alexander the Great," from the Far East. The references to the famed military leader are not just a nod to history but also to his ability to unify city-states on his way to conquering the world. Bacillus subtilis, the probiotic at the center of this medical breakthrough, enters the human body and signals to other bacteria, causing pathogenic ones to die and others to flourish. After about 30 days, the probiotic is gone from the body.
Dr. Galland's experience with the patient revealed that the Bacillus subtilis was the best "Alexander Organism" he had yet worked with, especially for people whose gut microbiome had been severely disrupted by one of the major pathogens. The roots of Tundrex can be traced back to when Dr. Galland found a parasitic infection and a fungal infection in the patient, which had caused serious bacterial dysbiosis and persistent health problems not easily reversible.
Initially, Dr. Galland and his patient considered a fecal microbiota transplant (FMT), a process in which a microbiome from a healthy individual is transplanted into an ailing patient. However, this approach was not deemed viable, and they continued to work together to find a solution.
Their journey eventually led them halfway around the world to secure the Bacillus subtilis probiotic, and within a month of beginning treatment, the patient had gained 20 pounds, and his immune system began to recover. Dr. Galland began treating other patients with the probiotic, and the results were all positive.
The patient was so grateful for his partnership with Dr. Galland and their ability to discover the life-changing probiotic that he began shipping Bacillus subtilis to the United States, leading to the birth of Tundrex. Dr. Galland's "Alexander Organisms" are forever.