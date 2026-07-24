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Controversial Rocker Ryan Adams Cancels European Tour After Revealing He Is 'Broke and Sick'

Photo of Ryan Adams.
Source: MEGA

Ryan Adams canceled his European tour after sharing about his health and financial struggles.

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July 24 2026, Published 6:29 a.m. ET

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Ryan Adams has canceled his upcoming European tour after telling fans he is facing serious health and financial problems.

The 51-year-old singer-songwriter confirmed the cancellation after his promoter announced that the fall dates would no longer go ahead because of “circumstances beyond our control.” The company said refunds would be processed automatically and added that Adams was “doing ok” while working on a new album trilogy.

Adams reposted the announcement on Instagram with a brief message: “European Tour Cancelled. DRA is riding out a rough wave of Menieres and other bulls**t. Back soon.”

Adams has long been open about struggling with Ménière’s disease, an inner ear condition that can cause severe tinnitus and vertigo.

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A Difficult Update Before the Cancelation

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Image of He revealed he was selling personal belongings to raise money.
Source: @ryanadams/INSTAGRAM

He revealed he was selling personal belongings to raise money.

The tour news came shortly after Adams reportedly shared a longer Instagram post saying he planned to sell personal belongings, including guitars, studio equipment and a Cadillac amid financial difficulties.

“I’m broke and sick and tired and defeated but my heart is blasting with hope and love and riff optimism and I appreciate anybody who can give these treasured things a new life,” he reportedly wrote.

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Image of The singer opened up about living with Ménière's disease.
Source: @ryanadams/INSTAGRAM

The singer opened up about living with Ménière's disease.

Adams said he still hoped to continue recording, even as he described the music business in bitter terms.

“This business is vile and full of snakes,” he wrote. “But I’m proud to call it and man up to this. I’ll keep making records as long as I can afford to.”

He ended the post on a raw note: “Now I’m going to go sit in the sunlight with my cats and cry because I need to and I’m not sure how many more times I can hit this wall. When is it enough?”

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A Career Marked by Fallout

Image of Ryan Adams reflected on his career following years of controversy.
Source: @ryanadams/INSTAGRAM

Ryan Adams reflected on his career following years of controversy.

Adams has released 30 albums and sold millions of records worldwide, but his career shifted dramatically in 2019 after multiple women accused him of inappropriate behavior. Among them was his ex-wife, actress and singer Mandy Moore, to whom he was married from 2009 to 2016.

Adams initially denied many of the allegations, then issued a public apology the following year. The fallout cost him his record label, management team and planned releases, according to reports.

Since then, he has released music independently and returned to the road, though his comeback has remained uneven.

New Music Still Planned

Image of His promoter said the singer continues to work on a new album trilogy.
Source: @ryanadams/INSTAGRAM

His promoter said the singer continues to work on a new album trilogy.

The promoter’s statement said Adams is continuing work on a new album trilogy, but it is not yet clear whether the canceled European dates will be rescheduled.

The singer’s latest public messages point to a more immediate priority: getting through the health and money troubles he says have forced him off the road.

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