The Cosby Show's Malcolm Jamal-Warner Was a Father of 1 Child Before His Death: Meet His Family
The Cosby Show alum Malcolm Jamal-Warner became a father years before his sudden death in July, leaving fans eager to learn more about his private family life and child.
The actor died on Sunday, July 20, while visiting Costa Rica.
How Many Kids Did ‘The Cosby Show’ Alum Malcolm Jamal-Warner Have?
Jamal-Warner was the father of one daughter, whom he welcomed with his wife in 2017. The actor kept his personal life notoriously secret and intentionally kept their identity out of the spotlight to protect his family’s privacy.
At the time, he posted a photo of him and his wife, though he didn't show their faces. His wife was dressed in white while cradling her baby bump. "Yep," he simply captioned the post.
While their identities have remained private, he has, however, posted about both his other half and their child on social media.
He also shared a photo of himself holding a baby girl, captioning it, "Peaceful time with family takes on a whole new meaning now...😍😍😍."
How Did ‘The Cosby Show’ Malcolm Jamal-Warner Die?
Jamal-Warner died at 54 after an accidental drowning, a reliable source confirmed to a news outlet on July 21. The actor was reportedly on a family vacation in Costa Rica and was caught by a strong current in the ocean.
His body was located on July 20, and Costa Rican National Police listed his official cause of death as asphyxia, a condition in which the body is deprived of oxygen.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Malcolm Jamal-Warner Was Known for His Role as ‘Theo’ on ‘The Cosby Show’
Jamal-Warner is best known for his portrayal of Bill Cosby’s only son, Theo Huxtable, on The Cosby Show, which aired from 1984 to 1992.
Following The Cosby Show, he built a steady TV career with roles in Malcolm & Eddie, Reed Between the Lines, Major Crimes, Suits, and 9-1-1.
Malcolm Jamal-Warner Was Still ‘Proud’ of ‘The Cosby Show’
Jamal-Warner often expressed pride in the social impact of The Cosby Show, calling it a project he remained “very proud of” throughout his life.
"We share a unique experience that keeps us lovingly bonded no matter how much time goes between seeing or hearing from each other,” he told People in 2023.
He also acknowledged how the show’s legacy had been complicated by the allegations against Cosby, 88, who was convicted of sexual assault in 2018 — a conviction that was later overturned in 2021 — only for five more women to come forward with similar accusations.
"Regardless of how some people may feel about the show now, I'm still proud of the legacy and having been a part of such an iconic show that had such a profound impact on — first and foremost, Black culture — but also American culture," Jamal-Warner said.