Cosmopolis Digital Platform by StartupBoat to Bring Hope by Connecting Refugees With Compassionate Individuals and Organizations

The platform is built with security in mind, with members being carefully vetted to ensure their legitimacy. Helpers also use a pseudonym, and they cannot be contacted by other members without their consent.

Cosmopolis by StartupBoat was founded by Paula Perla, née Schwarz, who saw and experienced the struggles of traditional support systems during the European refugee crisis on her home island of Samos, Greece. The refugee camp on the island is being criticized for inhumane conditions for refugees, most of whom come by way of Türkiye to escape the conflict in Syria. Perla has built several social startups under the umbrella of StartupBoat to help address humanitarian crises with the help of technology. She has been recognized by Capital Magazine for its 40 Under 40 list twice, Forbes’ 30 Under 30, and the World Economic Forum as a Global Shaper.

Perla is also personally familiar with the hardships of being an immigrant. Meanwhile, Perla, a Greek and German citizen, was only able to obtain a US investor visa thanks to funding from investors who believed in her advocacy to help refugees and immigrants.