Donald Trump Ignores Reporters Shouting 'Where's Melania?' Outside New York Hush Money Trial

donald trump ignores reporters shouting wheres melania trialpp
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 23 2024, Published 7:41 p.m. ET

The first witness in Donald Trump's hush money trial was called on Tuesday, April 23. Throughout the highly-anticipated legal proceedings, the embattled ex-prez was frequently seen speaking with the throng of journalists waiting outside of the courtroom as he continued to declare his alleged innocence.

However, many of the reporters had a different question in mind — Where is Melania Trump?

Source: @howardmortman/twitter
donald trump hush money trial
Source: mega

Donald Trump is facing 34 counts of falsifying business documents in his hush money trial.

The former POTUS' current wife has not made an appearance at the New York courthouse at all during the trial, which began jury selection on Monday, April 15. None of his other family members — including his adult children — have been seen in court either.

Despite being asked by several journalists where the mother of his youngest child, Barron, 18, had been amid his legal issues, the 77-year-old appeared to entirely ignore their questions.

donald trump ignores reporters shouting wheres melania trial
Source: mega

Donald Trump married Melania in 2005.

As OK! previously reported, Melania's former friend and aide Stephanie Grisham claimed the mother-of-one was likely watching "every ounce of coverage" with genuine interest, seeing as it concerns her husband's alleged affairs with adult film star Stormy Daniels and Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal.

"Melania is very much about proof," Stephanie explained in a recent interview. "So, if more damaging stuff should come out that she didn't know about ... I think that will be really interesting to watch because you can't really dispute things that are in writing."

MORE ON:
Melania Trump
melania trump very comfortable donald resurfaced interview
Source: mega

Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal both claimed to have sexual encounters with Donald Trump in 2006.

Donald was indicted in March 2023 on 34 counts of falsifying business documents in connection with hush money payments made to Daniels. The politician is believed to have shelled out the cash in order to keep her from publicly speaking about an alleged sexual encounter the adult film star claimed occurred between them in 2006.

McDougal, who said she had a 10-month affair with the businessman in 2006, is also expected to testify at the trial.

melania trump very comfortable donald resurfaced interviewpp
Source: mega

Melania Trump has not been seen at the New York courthouse.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins chimed in on the issue, opining that Melania was significantly more hurt by her husband's supposed romance with McDougal than the reported short-term fling with Daniels.

"Karen McDougal is one of the most personal parts of this because she alleged not only that they had an affair, she said they had a relationship," Collins said. "I know from covering the White House and covering Melania Trump, it was deeply upsetting."

Source: OK!

"It created a rift in the relationship between her and Donald Trump," she claimed. "Everyone talks about Stormy Daniels and yes, that certainly was there as well. But Karen McDougal ... we were told at the time, agitated Melania Trump more so, actually, than Stormy Daniels had."

