Country Singer Tyler Farr Reveals He Peed in Mentor Jason Aldean's Pool After Going Skinny Dipping

image of Tyler Farr admitted he once peed in Jason Aldean's pool over the summer.
Source: @tylerfarr/Instagram/MEGA

Country star Tyler Farr revealed he peed in Jason Aldean's pool after skinny dipping.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 24 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Country music star Tyler Farr gave a little too much information during a recent interview.

The 41-year-old recently revealed that he went skinny dipping in his mentor Jason Aldean's pool over the summer.

image of Tyler Farr made a shocking admission regarding his mentor Jason Aldean.
Source: @tylerfarr/Instagram

Tyler Farr made a shocking admission regarding his mentor Jason Aldean.

During an appearance on the “Taste of Country Nights" podcast, Farr said he had a little accident in July at Aldean's home he shares with wife Brittany Aldean.

"I peed in it too, I peed in his pool," the "Redneck Crazy" singer admitted of going No. 1 in both the lake and pool.

image of Jason Aldean and Tyler Farr have a longstanding friendship.
Source: MEGA

Jason Aldean and Tyler Farr have a longstanding friendship.

Tyler and Jason's friendship goes way back, with the two previously being next-door neighbors. He was also once signed to Jason's record label, before leaving and becoming an independent artist.

“He lets me use his swimming pool, so there’s benefits to having rich friends,” Tyler told Taste of Country in 2016 of the "Try That in a Small Town" singer. “He’s probably got me skinny dipping on camera.”

The duo also worked on Tyler's hit “Only Truck in Town.”

“I’m so d--- proud of this single. Jason Aldean and I wanted to find a song that everyone could relate to when they heard it over their speakers,” Tyler said of the song before it dropped in 2020. “Hope it hits home for y’all like it has for us.”

Jason Aldean Caused Controversy With 'Try That in a Small Town'

image of Jason Aldean and Tyler Farr have often collaborated with each other.
Source: MEGA

Jason Aldean and Tyler Farr have often collaborated with each other.

For his part, Jason stirred some controversy in 2023 with "Try That in a Small Town," which was criticized for having racist and pro-lynching symbolism.

“Cuss out a cop, spit in his face / Stomp on the flag and light it up / Yeah, ya think you’re tough / Well, try that in a small town / See how far ya make it down the road," the lyrics note.

Despite the backlash, the Grammy-nominated country crooner stood by his song.

image of Jason Aldean caused controversy with his 2023 hit 'Try That in a Small Town.'
Source: MEGA

Jason Aldean caused controversy with his 2023 hit 'Try That in a Small Town.'

"I feel like everybody is entitled to their opinion you can think something all you want to, it doesn’t mean it is true," he said in a concert video he shared online at the time, declaring himself a “proud American.”

“I love our country, I want to see it restored to what it once was before all this bulls--- started happening to us,” he said.

“In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests,” Jason also posted in an X statement. “These references are not only meritless, but dangerous.”

