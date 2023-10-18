'I'm Not Saying Anything That's Not True': Jason Aldean Addresses Political Controversy Over 'Try That in a Small Town'

A few months following intense backlash for his song “Try That in a Small Town,” Jason Aldean defended the track once again.

“We put the song out in, I think it was May or something — and the biggest issue, I think, people had when we released the song was that it mentioned ‘having a gun that my grandfather gave me.' I mentioned a gun, that’s a no, no right now and I just remember thinking, ‘Man, you guys haven’t even seen the video yet,’” he said on "Audacy's Coop."