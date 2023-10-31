Jason Aldean Claims His Controversial Music Video Doesn't Have 'Racist Undertones' Because There Were 'People of All Color Doing Stuff' in It
Jason Aldean is still pushing back against the waves of criticism stirred up by his song "Try That in a Small Town."
The lyrics paint the controversial picture of citizens of a small town banding together to "take care" of disputes among themselves if someone was caught doing things like cursing out a police officer or stepping on the American flag. The song as a whole has been accused of being racist, pro-lynching and pro-violence.
It was also pointed out that the music video was shot in front of a courthouse where an 18-year-old Black man named Henry Choate was lynched in 1927.
In an upcoming CBS Mornings interview set to air on Wednesday, November 1, Jan Crawford asked Aldean how he felt about the backlash from social media users who claimed the music video had "racist undertones."
"You know, it was like a call to arms and small towns," Crawford added, elaborating on the type of criticism that he'd received. "It was a threatening kind of video for Black people, I mean, people were putting this on like, TikTok."
"But there was people of all color doing stuff in the video," Aldean argued in a preview clip of the interview. "That’s what I don’t understand."
"You know, there was white people in there. There was Black people. I mean, this video did not shine light on one specific group and say, that’s the problem," he continued. "So anybody that saw that in the video, then you weren’t looking hard enough in the video is all I can tell you."
- 'I'm Not Saying Anything That's Not True': Jason Aldean Addresses Political Controversy Over 'Try That in a Small Town'
- Carrie Underwood Reveals Writing Breakup Song 'Hate My Heart' Was 'An Easy Day': 'It's Been A Lot Of Fun'
- 'Underdog' No More! Alicia Keys Admits She 'Was Supposed to End Up As Prostitute'
This isn't the first time the controversial country singer has defended the song. As OK! previously reported, he penned a lengthy Instagram statement calling the accusations against it "meritless" and "dangerous."
"In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protesters," he wrote at the time.
"Try That In A Small Town, for me, refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of the differences of background or belief," he said. "Because they were our neighbors, and that was above any differences."
"My political views have never been something I've hidden from, and I know that a lot of us in this country don't agree on how we get back to a sense of normalcy where we go at least a day without a headline that keeps us up at night. But the desire for it to — that's what this song is about," he concluded.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Aldean has continued to face backlash for the inflammatory song and was even called out by fellow country star Sheryl Crow.
"I'm from a small town. Even people in small towns are sick of violence," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "There’s nothing small-town or American about promoting violence. You should know that better than anyone having survived a mass shooting. This is not American or small town-like. It’s just lame."