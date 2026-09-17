Court Limits Taylor Frankie Paul's Parenting Time to 8 Hours Weekly Following Drug Test Failures

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Frankie Paul’s parenting time has reportedly been cut short by the court. According to the latest reports from TMZ, Taylor allegedly failed multiple court-ordered drug tests in the past 60 days amid her ongoing custody battles with ex-husband Tate Paul and ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Taylor Frankie Paul’s parenting time has reportedly been cut short by the court.

As a result, the court has reportedly ordered her to be limited to 8 hours of parenting time each week. This includes spending four hours with her 2 children with Tate, and the remaining four with her child with Dakota. Taylor shares 9-year-old Indy and 6-year-old Ocean with her ex-husband, and 2-year-old Ever with her ex-boyfriend.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Frankie Paul Was Previously Allowed Increased Parenting Time

Source: MEGA Taylor Frankie Paul was allowed to spend one weekday and alternating weekends with her kids, all unsupervised.

These latest reports come months after a judge increased Taylor’s parenting schedule. Previously, she was allowed to spend one weekday and alternating weekends with her kids, all unsupervised. Per the outlet, Dakota remained the pair’s toddler’s primary custodial parent. Additionally, this news also comes on the heels of Mikayla Matthews’ departure from the Hulu reality television series, Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. For those unversed, Taylor is a primary cast member of the show and is famed as the creator of “MomTok.” Her last appearance was in Season 5 of the series, and now she’s reportedly gearing up to return in Season 6 as well.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Mikayla Matthews’ departed from the Hulu reality television series, 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.'

In her message confirming her exit from the Hulu show, Mikayla cited her own experiences with abuse. She wrote on Instagram, “I’ve said from the beginning of this that I’m not comfortable being a part of something that continues to platform behavior I don’t agree especially given my own experience growing up in a home with multiple forms of abuse.” “There’s no amount of money worth going against my morals or changing the stance I’ve had since I first saw and heard the things that made me feel this strongly,” she continued. “And for me personally, continuing to directly profit from this behavior feels wrong and unethical.” Mikayla went on to emphasize that going forward with the show after this feels like “a disservice” to “the children, everyone’s healing and the millions of people watching.”

Tate Paul Sought Custody of Indy and Ocean in June

Source: MEGA Tate Paul filed for sole legal and physical custody of his kids with Taylor Frankie Paul, citing her involvement in a 2023 confrontation with Dakota Mortensen.