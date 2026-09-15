REALITY TV NEWS Mikayla Matthews Quits 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Amid Taylor Frankie Paul Drama: 'There's No Amount of Money Worth Going Against My Morals' Source: MEGA Mikayla Matthews announced she's walking away from 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,' saying the show no longer aligns with her morals. Taylor Camp Sept. 14 2026, Published 9:23 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Mikayla Matthews is walking away from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. The 26-year-old reality star announced on Monday, September 14, that she will not continue filming the hit Hulu series, explaining that recent developments made staying on the show conflict with her personal values. "I made my decision over a week ago, after hearing some news, that I will not be continuing that show at this moment," Matthews wrote on Instagram.

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Mikayla Matthews Says She's Leaving 'Mormon Wives'

View this post on Instagram Source: @MIKAYLA__MATT/INSTAGRAM Mikayla Matthews said 'there's no amount of money worth going against my morals' while explaining her decision to quit the Hulu hit.

Matthews explained her decision was about more than simply wanting a break from reality television. "I've said from the beginning of this that I'm not comfortable being a part of something that continues to platform behavior I don't agree [with], especially given my own experience growing up in a home with multiple forms of abuse," she wrote. "There's no amount of money worth going against my morals," Matthews continued, adding that continuing to profit from behavior she disagrees with felt "wrong and unethical."

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Mikayla Matthews' Exit Comes Amid Taylor Frankie Paul Drama

Source: MEGA Mikayla Matthews' departure comes after months of public tension with 'Mormon Wives' costar Taylor Frankie Paul.

Matthews' announcement follows months of public tension with costar Taylor Frankie Paul, 32. Production on Season 5 was previously paused amid a domestic violence investigation involving Paul and ex Dakota Mortensen. The former couple also filed temporary restraining orders against each other. Authorities ultimately confirmed Paul would not face charges related to the February incident. Matthews had previously made her feelings about the situation known, leading to a public clash with Paul earlier this year. In May, Paul accused her costar of "waiting for my downfall" after Matthews shared a social media post about unhealthy cycles.

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Mikayla Matthews Doesn't Want to 'Enable' Toxic Behavior

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Source: MEGA Mikayla Matthews said her own experiences made her unwilling to participate in what she views as an 'enabling cycle.'

In her exit statement, Matthews reflected on her own experiences and why she felt she could no longer participate. "Supporting an ADULT doesn't mean constantly making excuses for toxic behavior while giving unconditional sympathy and grace with zero accountability or change," she wrote. Matthews added that she had personally been caught in an "enabling cycle" for years and declared, "I'm not going to be a part of that again!" She also argued that the behavior at the center of her concerns "shouldn't be 'relatable' or entertainment in any way."

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Mikayla Matthews Is Grateful for What the Show Gave Her

Source: @MIKAYLA__MATT/INSTAGRAM Mikayla Matthews acknowledged the show helped her provide for her family and said she's 'so grateful' for the experience.

Despite her strong words, Matthews acknowledged that The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives significantly changed her life. "This show has been a huge part of my life and has helped me provide for my family," the MomTok personality wrote. "I'm so grateful for the experience." Matthews said she plans to continue sharing her personal story and discussing her health while advocating for herself and others outside the show.

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'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Is Already Filming Season 6

Source: @MIKAYLA__MATT/INSTAGRAM 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' is undergoing another cast shake-up as production moves forward without Mikayla Matthews.