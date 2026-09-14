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Taylor Frankie Paul Is 'Single and Celibate' as She Focuses on 'Redemption' After Domestic Violence Scandal Led to 'The Bachelorette' Cancelation

Image of Taylor Frankie Paul
Source: MEGA

Taylor Frankie Paul revealed she's 'single and celibate' as she focuses on herself following her recent relationship drama.

Sept. 14 2026, Published 12:24 p.m. ET

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Taylor Frankie Paul is putting her love life on hold.

The 32-year-old Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star revealed she's been "single and celibate" while working on herself following the drama surrounding her shelved season of The Bachelorette — and she doesn't plan on getting intimate with anyone again until she finds "her person."

"Sorry to those that thought they were going to see my redemption arc. That has slowly just begun," Paul wrote on Instagram on Saturday, September 12.

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Taylor Frankie Paul Says She's 'Single and Celibate'

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Source: @TAYLORFRANKIEPAUL/INSTAGRAM

Taylor Frankie Paul said she's remained celibate and won't give anyone 'intimate access' to her unless he's 'her person.'

Paul made it clear that dating hasn't been her priority in recent months.

"I've stayed in, single and celibate this entire time and nobody will have intimate access to me again unless he's my person and that's a promise to myself," she wrote alongside promotional photos from her scrapped Bachelorette press tour.

The reality star suggested she's taking "baby steps" as she works toward what she described as her "redemption arc."

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Taylor Frankie Paul Recently Admitted to Cheating

Image of Taylor Frankie Paul recently admitted she cheated on her 'Bachelorette' fiancé with ex Dakota Mortensen, with whom she shares son Ever.
Source: HULU

Taylor Frankie Paul recently admitted she cheated on her 'Bachelorette' fiancé with ex Dakota Mortensen, with whom she shares son Ever.

Paul's declaration comes just days after she admitted she cheated on Doug Mason, the man who received her final rose and proposed during her unaired season of The Bachelorette.

During the Season 5 premiere of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Paul revealed she resumed a physical relationship with ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen after returning home from filming the ABC dating show.

Paul and Mortensen share 2-year-old son Ever.

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Taylor Frankie Paul Got Engaged on 'The Bachelorette'

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Image of Taylor Frankie Paul got engaged while filming her unaired season of 'The Bachelorette,' though the relationship ultimately didn't last.
Source: DISNEY

Taylor Frankie Paul got engaged while filming her unaired season of 'The Bachelorette,' though the relationship ultimately didn't last.

Although viewers never got to watch Paul's journey play out on television, she has already revealed one of the season's biggest spoilers.

Paul confirmed that she accepted a proposal at the end of filming, with Mason later identified as the man she chose. However, the engagement didn't last.

Her season was shelved by ABC earlier this year amid controversy surrounding resurfaced footage of a 2023 domestic violence incident involving Paul and Mortensen.

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Taylor Frankie Paul Is Focused on Her 'Redemption Arc'

Image of Taylor Frankie Paul said her 'redemption arc' has only just begun as she takes 'baby steps' toward moving forward.
Source: @TAYLORFRANKIEPAUL/INSTAGRAM

Taylor Frankie Paul said her 'redemption arc' has only just begun as she takes 'baby steps' toward moving forward.

Now, Paul appears determined to move forward differently.

"We got to see me breaking then shortly after I was sought to be destroyed and instead it ricocheted," she wrote in her social media post. "Maybe my prayers are heard after all. Such a long way to go but baby steps."

Her update comes as Season 5 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives puts the fallout from her relationships with Mason and Mortensen back in the spotlight.

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Taylor Frankie Paul Teases Another Shot at 'The Bachelorette'

Image of Taylor Frankie Paul jokingly teased the possibility of getting another shot at 'The Bachelorette' despite her first season never airing.
Source: @TAYLORFRANKIEPAUL/INSTAGRAM

Taylor Frankie Paul jokingly teased the possibility of getting another shot at 'The Bachelorette' despite her first season never airing.

Despite everything that happened during her first attempt at finding love on reality TV, Paul isn't completely ruling out another try.

While sharing a magazine cover from the press tour she never got to use, Paul jokingly asked whether she should release the unaired footage before adding, "and maybe bachelorette round two?? lmfao."

Whether another season is actually in the cards remains unclear, but Paul's latest promise suggests any future suitor will have to prove he's in it for the long haul.

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