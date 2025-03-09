Courteney Cox, 60, Was 'Smart' by Doing a 'Big U-Turn With Fillers': She Is Focusing on 'Maintaining Her Looks'
While many celebrities tend to thrive on plastic surgery, Courteney Cox has pumped the breaks on a certain procedure.
“She was smart and did a big U-turn with the fillers,” an insider revealed, “and all that stuff and now consistently gets facials and laser tightening treatments, her dermatologist has all the latest treatments and her big focus is on maintaining her looks, rather than trying to turn back the clock.”
Ever since the Cougar Town actress turned 60 last year, she's gotten her “routine down to a science,” according to the source.
“She gets eight and a half hours of quality sleep every night, she has three green smoothies a day and sees an anti-aging health expert for various vitamin shots twice a month,” they dished.
Aside from her beauty regimen, the insider said she maintains an active social life.
“She also throws a lot of parties,” they shared. “She’s always got people over, her house is known as the place to have fun.”
As an actress, Cox has continued to stay busy, most recently signing on to return to Scream 7.
An insider spoke to Life & Style, dishing that Cox’s BFF Jennifer Aniston was “cracking the whip” to ensure the actress looks amazing on the big screen.
“For this movie, she’s committed to getting into the best shape of her life and looking hot as hell when she’s on camera,” that insider shared. “Jen is absolutely helping out in that department. Even though working out together has not been a big part of their friendship historically, it is now."
The initial source complimented Aniston, 56, saying what she’s doing is “really working well, because she looks as gorgeous as ever and not at all plastic.”
Although Cox looks amazing in her sixth decade, she initially feared turning 60. In a conversation with The Sunday Times in 2022, she shared, “It’s so hard to even hear or say. I can’t believe it. There’s nothing wrong with being 60, I just can’t believe it. Time goes so fast. There’s no question that I am more grounded, I’ve learnt so much in my life — what to enjoy, what to try to do more of and what to let go of."
"There was a time when you go, ‘Oh, I’m changing. I’m looking older.’ And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years," she added, referring to cosmetic anti-aging procedures and other techniques. "And I didn’t realize that, oh s---, I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now ... But there was a period where I went, 'I've got to stop. That’s just crazy.'"
In Touch spoke to the first source.