Courteney Cox, 60, Was 'Smart' by Doing a 'Big U-Turn With Fillers': She Is Focusing on 'Maintaining Her Looks'

Courteney Cox did a 'big u-turn' by removing her fillers, according to an insider.

While many celebrities tend to thrive on plastic surgery, Courteney Cox has pumped the breaks on a certain procedure.

Courteney Cox is going to star in 'Scream 7.'

Ever since the Cougar Town actress turned 60 last year, she's gotten her “routine down to a science,” according to the source.

“She was smart and did a big U-turn with the fillers,” an insider revealed, “and all that stuff and now consistently gets facials and laser tightening treatments, her dermatologist has all the latest treatments and her big focus is on maintaining her looks , rather than trying to turn back the clock.”

“She gets eight and a half hours of quality sleep every night, she has three green smoothies a day and sees an anti-aging health expert for various vitamin shots twice a month,” they dished.

Aside from her beauty regimen, the insider said she maintains an active social life.

“She also throws a lot of parties,” they shared. “She’s always got people over, her house is known as the place to have fun.”

As an actress, Cox has continued to stay busy, most recently signing on to return to Scream 7.