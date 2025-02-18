Courteney Cox Flaunts Fit Figure in Black Bikini on Australian Getaway With Daughter Coco Arquette
Courteney Cox enjoyed some fun in the sun with her daughter, Coco Arquette.
Earlier this week, the Friends actress, 60, and her 20-year-old child — who she shares with ex David Arquette — were photographed at the beach while on vacation in Australia.
Courteney proved she still looked as fit and fabulous as ever as she showed off her toned stomach and legs in a simple black bikini. Meanwhile, Coco sported a yellow, orange and brown patterned bikini top with matching orange bottoms.
In some of the photos obtained by a news outlet, the Cougar Town star was seen swimming in the ocean with her hair pulled back into a wet ponytail, while others revealed her walking in the sand or chatting with her daughter.
As OK! previously reported, the Scream alum turned 60 years old last June — a milestone she once admitted was difficult to think about.
"Oh God, it’s so hard to even hear or say. I can’t believe it," she told the Sunday Times in 2022. "There’s nothing wrong with being 60, I just can’t believe it. Time goes so fast. There’s no question that I am more grounded, I’ve learnt so much in my life — what to enjoy, what to try to do more of and what to let go of."
"There was a time when you go, ‘Oh, I’m changing. I’m looking older.’ And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years," she added, referring to anti-aging procedures and other techniques. "And I didn’t realize that, oh s---, I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now ... But there was a period where I went, 'I've got to stop. That’s just crazy.'"
Despite her years, Courteney admitted she still felt "young" as she had a lot of friends who were in their 30s at the time.
"I don’t think about it," she continued. "To me, we’re the same age until I actually study it."
As the Shining Vale star prepares to round the corner to 61 years old this summer, she's also continued making major strides with her acting career.
It's been confirmed Courteney will reprise her longtime role as journalist Gale Weathers in Scream 7. The highly-anticipated slasher is set to premiere in theaters in February 2026.
