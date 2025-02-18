Courteney Cox Flaunts Fit Figure in Black Bikini on Australian Getaway With Daughter Coco Arquette

"There was a time when you go, ‘Oh, I’m changing. I’m looking older.’ And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years," she added, referring to anti-aging procedures and other techniques. "And I didn’t realize that, oh s---, I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now ... But there was a period where I went, 'I've got to stop. That’s just crazy.'"

Despite her years, Courteney admitted she still felt "young" as she had a lot of friends who were in their 30s at the time.

"I don’t think about it," she continued. "To me, we’re the same age until I actually study it."