Courteney Cox Gives Rare Tour of Coat Closet Filled With 'Scary' Items: Watch
Just like her Friends character Monica Geller, Courteney Cox has a closet full of unusual and bizarre items. The actress decided to give fans a tour of what is inside of her Malibu home.
"Living in California, we have very little need for a coat closet. This is what I have in my coat closet," Cox, 61, began in the Instagram video she posted on Wednesday, July 2.
She wrote in the caption, "A closet full of treasures."
Courteney Cox Has Weird 'Scream' Memorabilia
The first item up was a Ghostface mask popcorn bucket, harkening back to Cox's Scream franchise.
'This Scream mask that is like a popcorn holder. Now what are the chances that you actually are going to serve popcorn?" she asked while showing off how it functioned.
Her Dog Walker's Strange Gift
"What the h---? I have masks of myself. This would be from my dog walker. She got masks of myself and I still have them!" Cox proclaimed while showing off masks with her glamorously made up face on them.
Next up, the Shining Vale star pulled out two actual coats hanging in her closet, but they weren't ones she'd ever worn.
"These are the only coats I have in my closet," Cox said as she held raincoats for her beloved dogs, Lily and Bear, showing off the red and navy blue pet wear.
Courtney Cox Had More 'Scary' Stuff
"A scary bag. I don't know but I'm embarrassed and nervous about it," the Alabama native said as she pulled out a bag stuffed with things that she declined to show fans.
"Look at this! It's like I'm obsessed with myself. But I'm really not, I swear," Cox joked as she next showed off a cardboard cutout of herself.
The mother-of-one went on to share with fans how she had a candle making craft tool. "Making our own candles. That's what I do all day, then I sell them to you," she said with a laugh.
Describing how going through the closet made her "anxious," Cox displayed "sheets I'm never going to use," as well as a series of wicker baskets in different sizes.
Courteney Cox Has 'Problems'
"Wow I have problems," Cox said as she continued to go through her closet.
The tour wasn't all bad, as she came across a photo album that included a portrait of her mom as a baby. "I'm glad I found it," the Cougar Town alum said while flipping through the pages.
"I know what I'm doing tonight. Cleaning out this closet," Cox told fans as she wrapped up the video.
The actress' closet of random things was a fun throwback to a 2002 episode of Friends, where Matthew Perry's Chandler Bing discovered Courtney's Monica had a secret closet full of junk in her apartment. He proceeded to make fun of the famed neat-freak for having a messy hidden space.