Mother-Daughter Duo! Courteney Cox Looks Ageless During Rare Red Carpet Appearance With 18-Year-Old Coco Arquette
Courteney Cox and Coco Arquette are one dynamic duo!
The Friends alum stepped out for the Scream VI premiere in New York City on Monday, March 6, with her 18-year-old daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband, David Arquette, in a rare joint appearance together.
Cox, 58, looked ageless as she rocked a black blazer paired with a matching mini skirt and sheer tights while posing and holding hands with Coco, who wore a corseted red midi dress and a pair of scrappy sandals.
Although the mother-daughter team typically doesn't attend events together very often, they recently were both on hand as the Hollywood icon received her star on the Walk of Fame last month alongside Coco's godmother, Jennifer Aniston. The teen was seen leaning on the teenager while getting emotional during the ceremony.
"We're very honored to be here today to speak on your behalf as your co-workers, your friends and your family, your sisters," Aniston noted in her speech to Cox. "To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney. She is responsible for all of that. From the beginning of when we met her, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, interested in everything about you."
“You’re one of the funniest human beings on the planet Earth. Nothing makes me happier than a Courteney joke and always making us smile. And thank you for enriching our lives with your work. We are so proud of you," the We're the Millers star continued of her bestie.
When she's not busy being an A-list actress, Cox is adamant on being a fully devoted mother who has kept her offspring out of the public eye for the majority of her life.
“I’m so proud to be your mom,” Cox gushed over Coco in an Instagram tribute for her 18th birthday on June 2022. “You are courageous, smart, deep, funny, unique, and beautiful with the biggest heart. I can’t wait to see what’s next. I love you.”
Daily Mail obtained the photos of Cox and Coco on the red carpet.