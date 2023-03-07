Mother-Daughter Duo! Courteney Cox Looks Ageless During Rare Red Carpet Appearance With 18-Year-Old Coco Arquette

"We're very honored to be here today to speak on your behalf as your co-workers, your friends and your family, your sisters," Aniston noted in her speech to Cox. "To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney. She is responsible for all of that. From the beginning of when we met her, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, interested in everything about you."

“You’re one of the funniest human beings on the planet Earth. Nothing makes me happier than a Courteney joke and always making us smile. And thank you for enriching our lives with your work. We are so proud of you," the We're the Millers star continued of her bestie.