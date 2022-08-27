Botox Regrets! See Photos Of Courteney Cox's Changing Face Through The Years

Courteney Cox is nothing short of an icon. She is best known for her unforgettable role as Monica Geller on the NBC sitcom Friends, which she starred in alongside Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc.

And while it's a role she'll always cherish, it seems like over the years, she went to great lengths to maintain the youthful glow she had during her glory days. In fact, at one point, she relied on cosmetic procedures to achieve a younger appearance.