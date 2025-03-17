Courtney Love Reveals She's Getting Her 'British Citizenship' in 6 Months Amid Donald Trump's Presidency: 'It's Frightening Now'
Courtney Love is among a growing list of celebrities who are fleeing the United States of America now that Donald Trump is president again.
“I'm really glad I'm here," the lead singer of Hole said while speaking at the Royal Geographical Society in London. “It's so great to live here. I’m finally getting my British citizenship in six months. I get to be a citizen. I'm applying, man! Can't get rid of me!”
Love’s declaration was met with rapturous applause from the audience before going on to slam Trump and his inner circle, calling them “emperor-core,” which she described as “frightening” and “like cyanide.”
Love spoke out during Trump's last term in 2017 to say she would eventually be living in London. “I know what neighborhood I’m going to end up in, and I know that I want to be on the Thames,” she shared. “I subscribe to this magazine called Country Life, which is just real-estate p--- and fox hunting. It’s amazing."
Other celebrities who have left for the United Kingdom — in what is now being dubbed as the “Donald Dash” — include Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, Tom Ford, Richard Gere and more.
On March 11, famous comedian Rosie O’Donnell confirmed she moved out of the United States, fleeing to Ireland.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“I’m here in Ireland, and it’s beautiful and warm — not physically, it’s actually quite cold,” she said. “I moved here on January 15 [and] it’s been pretty wonderful, I have to say. The people are so loving and so kind, so welcoming. And I’m very grateful.”
While she noted she was “never someone” who thought she’d move to another country, she decided to do what was “best” for herself and her 12-year-old child.
“I miss my other kids,” O’Donnell said of her move. “I miss my friends. I miss many things about life there at home, and I’m trying to find a home here in this beautiful country.”
O’Donnell isn’t necessarily gone forever, as she shared she will “consider” coming back to America “when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights."
“It’s been heartbreaking to see what’s happening politically and hard for me personally as well,” she added. “The personal is political, as we all know.”
She also encouraged those remaining in the United States to “stand up, to use their voice, to protest, to demand that we follow the Constitution in our country and not a king, not a man, and we don’t have cruelty as part of our governing style.”
During a meeting with Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Trump seized an opportunity to slam O’Donnell. After being asked why he allowed the star to move to his country, Martin said, “Ireland is known for very happy, fun-loving people.”
When the reporter stated O’Donnell would “lower their happiness,” Trump chimed in, saying, “That’s true, I like that question. Do you know you have Rosie O’Donnell? Do you know who she is? You’re better off not knowing."