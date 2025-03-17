Courtney Love Reveals She's Getting Her 'British Citizenship' in 6 Months Amid Donald Trump's Presidency: 'It's Frightening Now'

Courtney Love is among a growing list of celebrities who are fleeing the United States of America now that Donald Trump is president again.

“I'm really glad I'm here," the lead singer of Hole said while speaking at the Royal Geographical Society in London. “It's so great to live here. I’m finally getting my British citizenship in six months. I get to be a citizen. I'm applying, man! Can't get rid of me!”

Love’s declaration was met with rapturous applause from the audience before going on to slam Trump and his inner circle, calling them “emperor-core,” which she described as “frightening” and “like cyanide.”

Love spoke out during Trump's last term in 2017 to say she would eventually be living in London. “I know what neighborhood I’m going to end up in, and I know that I want to be on the Thames,” she shared. “I subscribe to this magazine called Country Life, which is just real-estate p--- and fox hunting. It’s amazing."