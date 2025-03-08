or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Rosie O'Donnell
OK LogoNEWS

Rosie O'Donnell Hints at Moving to the U.K. With Her Daughter Months After Donald Trump Returned to the White House

Composite photo of Rosie O'Donnell and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell hinted at moving out of the U.S. after Donald Trump returned to the White House.

By:

March 7 2025, Published 7:56 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

A League of Their Own actress Rosie O'Donnell shared two intriguing posts on her Instagram, suggesting that she might be currently residing outside the U.S.

O'Donnell and her 12-year-old daughter, Dakota, hinted at their potential move across the pond only months after Donald Trump returned to the White House.

Article continues below advertisement
rosie odonnell hinting at potential move across the pond
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell posted a video with her daughter.

Article continues below advertisement

"Bought a little used car to tool around the countryside on the wrong side of the road," the 62-year-old wrote about her adventure. "Hit the curb three times - thought I hit a cat !!! #newadventures ❤️."

The other post showed her daughter seated in the back of a car with her backpack, with the caption expressing the anticipation of being able to "walk to school" with her youngest daughter, indicating a change in their routine.

Although O'Donnell's posts did not specify their current location, many in the comments believe they strongly allude to the United Kingdom or Ireland.

Article continues below advertisement
rosie odonnell hinting at potential move across the pond
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election.

Article continues below advertisement

Other celebrities have recently made significant moves outside the U.S., including Chicago actor Richard Gere, who relocated his family in November as he sold his Connecticut home for $11 million and moved to Madrid, Spain, to be closer to his wife's in-laws.

Former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, also moved to the English countryside.

In a December tribute to her wife for their 20th anniversary, the former talk show host wrote that she was "so happy we get to travel and explore the world together" as she shared a selfie of them in England.

Suits star Gabriel Macht also revealed that he moved abroad with his wife, Jacinda Barrett, their daughter Satine and son Luca.

"I don't tell anybody where I live because I like to keep that under wraps," Macht revealed. "I got out of town and we're exploring the world."

MORE ON:
Rosie O'Donnell

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
rosie odonnell hinting at potential move across the pond
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell is a vocal critic of Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Celebrities relocating has become more prevalent after the 2024 election between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, where the New York businessman-turned-GOP leader came out on top.

Article continues below advertisement
president donald trump throws right about everything hats white house
Source: MEGA

Several celebrities have moved out of the country since Donald Trump took office.

O'Donnell has been a vocal critic of Trump for decades, as the two have butted heads in the media calling eachother every name under the sun.

As OK! previously reported, The Flintstones actress criticized Time magazine for naming the Republican commander-in-chief their "Person of the Year" for 2024.

The Hollywood star didn’t mince words and called out Time on TikTok, just weeks before his January 20 inauguration.

"Man of the year, Donald Trump? Well, f--- you, Time magazine. F--- you, seriously," O'Donnell exclaimed. "How about most dangerous man of the year? How about most criminal man of the year? How about the worst president we’ve ever had… of the year?"

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.