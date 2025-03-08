Rosie O'Donnell Hints at Moving to the U.K. With Her Daughter Months After Donald Trump Returned to the White House

Other celebrities have recently made significant moves outside the U.S., including Chicago actor Richard Gere, who relocated his family in November as he sold his Connecticut home for $11 million and moved to Madrid, Spain, to be closer to his wife's in-laws.

Former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, also moved to the English countryside.

In a December tribute to her wife for their 20th anniversary, the former talk show host wrote that she was "so happy we get to travel and explore the world together" as she shared a selfie of them in England.

Suits star Gabriel Macht also revealed that he moved abroad with his wife, Jacinda Barrett, their daughter Satine and son Luca.

"I don't tell anybody where I live because I like to keep that under wraps," Macht revealed. "I got out of town and we're exploring the world."