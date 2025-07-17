Courtney Stodden Breaks Down as She Attempts to Not Drink Alcohol for the Second Day in a Row: Photo

This isn’t her first attempt at going alcohol-free. Back in 2019, following her 25th birthday, she shared a similar message about wanting to leave drinking behind.

"The birthday gift I'm giving to myself is going alcohol-free. I've been drinking alcohol since I was 16. And mind you I didn't drink everyday, but I drank every other day," she said in an IGTV video.

"I could kick back two bottles of wine, easy, and that just became normal. I grew up in an environment where alcohol was okay ... when I got married so young, Doug and I would indulge and we'd drink quite a bit," she added.