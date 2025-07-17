or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Courtney Stodden
OK LogoHEALTH

Courtney Stodden Breaks Down as She Attempts to Not Drink Alcohol for the Second Day in a Row: Photo

courtney stodden no alcohol crying photo
Source: MEGA

Courtney Stodden broke down in tears as she marked her second day of sobriety.

By:

July 17 2025, Published 10:12 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Courtney Stodden is barely holding it together.

The reality star got candid on Instagram about her ongoing battle with alcohol, posting a raw, emotional selfie on her Instagram Story while curled up in pajamas.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Courtney Stodden is trying to stay sober again.
Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram

Courtney Stodden is trying to stay sober again.

Article continues below advertisement

“Pray for me today, cyber sisters. 2nd day no alcohol — but temptations will be all around once I get to where I’m going — ahem — an event 🦋,” she wrote, giving fans a glimpse into the very real struggle of staying sober.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Stodden recently declared she's saying goodbye to alcohol for good. In a powerful Instagram post, she opened up about her decision to make a fresh start and cut booze out of her life.

“This is something I’ve gone back and forth about posting. But my life has always been so public and this is a big part of my healing,” she began in her message.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The TV star cried on Instagram about her second day without alcohol.
Source: MEGA

The TV star cried on Instagram about her second day without alcohol.

Article continues below advertisement

Alcohol, I’m breaking up with you. It’s been a toxic relationship for years. Something I used to cope, to escape, to survive. But it’s hurt me more than it’s ever helped me — publicly and privately. Last night was the last time. I’m done letting it control me. I’m done feeling sick and ashamed,” she continued.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram
MORE ON:
Courtney Stodden

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Now, Stodden’s on a mission to rebuild her life.

“I want to be fully present in my life. I want to face my past, my trauma, and my current reality with clear eyes and real strength. To those who understand this battle — thank you. Please respect my space as I walk this new path. It’s not easy, but it’s necessary,” she added.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Courtney Stodden called her relationship with alcohol 'toxic.'
Source: MEGA

Courtney Stodden called her relationship with alcohol 'toxic.'

Article continues below advertisement

This isn’t her first attempt at going alcohol-free. Back in 2019, following her 25th birthday, she shared a similar message about wanting to leave drinking behind.

"The birthday gift I'm giving to myself is going alcohol-free. I've been drinking alcohol since I was 16. And mind you I didn't drink everyday, but I drank every other day," she said in an IGTV video.

"I could kick back two bottles of wine, easy, and that just became normal. I grew up in an environment where alcohol was okay ... when I got married so young, Doug and I would indulge and we'd drink quite a bit," she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Stodden famously married actor Doug Hutchison when she was just 16 and he was 51. She later filed for divorce in 2018.

"I'm going through a transformation, I hit my mid 20s, and the other day I got really sick from drinking three martinis. Something hit me ... maybe I need to look at this situation with alcohol," she said at the time.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Courtney Stodden is known for marrying actor Doug Hutchison when she was just 16.
Source: MEGA

Courtney Stodden is known for marrying actor Doug Hutchison when she was just 16.

While she’s cutting ties with alcohol, she’s been open about using marijuana.

"I do smoke weed. It gets such a bad rap from people who I feel just don't understand the medicinal purposes. I don't think it's the same as alcohol," she explained.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.