Courtney Stodden Reveals Nose Job Results in Stunning Photo and Raves Over 'Self-Love'

Courtney Stodden is feeling herself! One month after the star revealed she had septoplasty and rhinoplasty, she showed off the results in a stunning Instagram mirror selfie on Sunday, October 26.

Courtney Stodden Shows Off New Nose

Source: @courtneyastodden/instagram Courtney Stodden debuted her new nose after undergoing septoplasty and rhinoplasty.

"Got my nose fixed and immediately lost interest in 99% of people. 'CHOKE' is out if you need closure. #selflove❤️," she captioned the snap, referring to her new single. The blonde beauty, 31, kept her look simple, flashing a soft smile in a black cropped tank top and matching bottoms.

Fans Gush Over the Star's New Look

Source: @courtneyastodden/instagram The model said she had 'the easiest recovery process' and thanked her doctor.

Fans raved over her fresh look, with one declaring,"YOU ARE INSANELY GORGEOUS😍." "So so beautiful 😍," echoed a second supporter, while a third noted of her song, "Have it on repeat 😍🥰😘." "Just listened to 'Choke.' Beautiful work! ❤️ I think we’re about to witness another Courtney Glow-Up and much deserved 🌺😊," penned another admirer.

Courtney Stodden Revealed Her Procedure in October

Source: mega Stodden tagged her surgery posts with "#selflove."

The model first shared details of her nose job in an October 1 upload, even tagging her doctor. "NO GATEKEEPING HERE ✨ This has been the easiest recovery process thank you so much @drgarymotykie and the entire team," she gushed in the caption, posting a selfie in a beige bikini with the cast still on her nose. "I feel so amazing just one week post-op. I can’t wait to get the cast off for the big reveal." "I can breathe so much better. I literally can smell everything so everybody better smell really good if you’re around me," she quipped. "#septoplasty #rhinoplasty #recovery #selflove."

The Model's Story

Before the procedure, Stodden was busy promoting Lifetime's I Was a Child Bride: The Courtney Stodden Story, a TV film she worked on as an executive producer. The movie revealed everything she endured when she was 16 and married actor Doug Hutchison, who was 51 at the time. Her journey involved "scandal, survival, trauma and transformation."

Source: mega The star was an executive producer on Lifetime's 'I Was a Child Bride: The Courtney Stodden Story.'