Bikini-Clad Courtney Stodden Teases Her Nose Job 'Reveal' 1 Week Post-Op: 'I Feel So Amazing'

Article continues below advertisement

Courtney Stodden is showing off their glow-up in style. Just one week after undergoing a nose job and septoplasty, the 31-year-old star slipped into a tiny beige knit bikini and gave fans an update about her plastic surgery journey.

Article continues below advertisement

“NO GATEKEEPING HERE ✨ This has been the easiest recovery process thank you so much @drgarymotykie and the entire team. I feel so amazing just one week post-op. I can’t wait to get the cast off for the big reveal,” Stodden captioned a sizzling mirror selfie.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram Courtney Stodden showed off their bikini body just one week after getting a nose job and septoplasty.

Article continues below advertisement

The star also revealed that the procedure has already improved their day-to-day life. “I can breathe so much better I literally can smell everything so everybody better smell really good if you’re around me,” Stodden joked.

Article continues below advertisement

This cosmetic tweak comes after a major personal shift earlier this year, when Stodden took to Instagram makeup-free and vowed to step back from constant enhancements.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The social media star said recovery has been easy, and they feel 'amazing' post-op.

Article continues below advertisement

“I started getting lip filler at 17,” they admitted. “Back then, I truly believed I had to change myself to be accepted — even by me.” “I didn’t give myself the chance to love who I really was,” they explained. “I was chasing perfection, running from insecurity, and hiding behind enhancements.”

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Stodden then reversed course. “Recently, I made a decision that felt radical: I completely dissolved my lips!!!” Stodden announced. “They feel small, but real! Aaaand I absolutely love them this way.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

That decision, they said, was freeing. "And just now, for the first time, I’m beginning to learn that I am enough,” Stodden told followers. “This isn’t about rejecting beauty — it’s about redefining it on my own terms.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Courtney Stodden revealed the surgery has already helped them 'breathe and smell better.'

Article continues below advertisement

“I’ve learned that real confidence isn’t in what we add, but in what we choose to embrace,” they added, encouraging fans not to feel pressure to change. “To anyone who feels like they need to change to be enough: you don’t. You already are.”

Article continues below advertisement

Stodden sealed the empowering message with hashtags, including: #selflove, #confidence, #healingjourney, and #authenticity.

Article continues below advertisement

Alongside embracing their natural beauty, Stodden has also been open about their sobriety journey. Back in July, the model shared before-and-after photos showing the impact of ditching booze. “No alcohol versus alcohol 👀 swipe to see the difference,” they captioned the post, pointing to glowing skin and a toned figure compared to older, bloated snapshots.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Earlier this year, the model dissolved their lip fillers.

Article continues below advertisement

They then announced their done with drinking for good. “This is something I’ve gone back and forth about posting. But my life has always been so public and this is a big part of my healing,” Stodden confessed in another post. “Alcohol, I’m breaking up with you. It’s been a toxic relationship for years. Something I used to cope, to escape, to survive. But it’s hurt me more than it’s ever helped me — publicly and privately. Last night was the last time. I’m done letting it control me. I’m done feeling sick and ashamed,” they wrote.