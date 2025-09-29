Courtney Stodden's Mother Slams Lifetime Biopic Over 'Very Hurtful' Fabricated Scene: 'That Just Never Happened'

Article continues below advertisement

Courtney Stodden’s mother, Krista Keller, is less than happy with the new Lifetime biopic I Was a Child Bride: The Courtney Stodden Story. "I respect my daughter, she's brilliant, she's talented, she's beautiful. I have a lot of admiration for her. But when you have a movie made about you and your family, Lifetime has this beginning statement that they added things to it to make it more dramatic, and there's one scene that really, really bothered me,” Keller shared in a new interview.

Courtney Stodden's Mother Said the Fabricated Scene in the Lifetime Documentary Was 'Really Hard' to Watch

Source: @krista_keller_talent/Instagram Krista Keller was 'sad' due to the fabricated scene in the Lifetime biopic.

Keller revealed the scene she was referring to made her “sad” and was “really hard” to watch. "It was me actually entering her bedroom and telling her, 'Courtney, I know you and Doug [Hutchison] are getting close, and you guys are talking about marriage, and you're three months from 17. You really can't date him at this age, because, you know, it's illegal. 'The only way is that you'd have to be married, and that I wouldn't be legally responsible for this,’” she explained of the blonde beauty's marriage to Hutchison, who was 51 at the time, while she was 16 years old. "It's showing me really strong-arming her and going, 'Yes Courtney, you want to do this, right? Right, Courtney?' And that just never happened,” she added.

Courtney Stodden's Mother Says She 'Never Made' the Decision for Her to Marry Doug Hutchison

Source: MEGA Courtney Stodden's mother said she 'never made' the decision for her daughter to marry Doug Hutchison.

Keller insisted she “never made that decision” for her daughter. “I didn't talk her into it,” she said. “I wish I would have talked her out of it. And, you know, wait till you're 18. And we wouldn't be in this situation."

Courtney Stodden's Mom Insists the Made Up Scene in the Documentary 'Crushed' Her

Source: @krista_keller_talent/Instagram Krista Keller said Lifetime added 'drama' to their biopic.

"It's a story that people are just so interested in all the time,” she elaborated. “I did talk with the writers quite a bit, and I did talk with them about different things, because they had questions for me, and they were lovely. But Lifetime… that's why they have that disclaimer at the beginning, so they can add drama to it.” Keller insisted she was okay with “other scenes” if Lifetime “needed to add" certain things, but reiterated the particular scene she described was “very hurtful” and “crushed” her due to it being made up. "And I just kind of want to set the record straight,” she claimed. “I did not force or even manipulate my daughter into this marriage.”

Courtney Stodden's Mother Regrets Letting Her Marry Doug Hutchison

Source: MEGA Courtney Stodden married Doug Hutchison when she was 16.