Courtney Stodden's Mother Slams Lifetime Biopic Over 'Very Hurtful' Fabricated Scene: 'That Just Never Happened'
Sept. 29 2025, Published 10:17 a.m. ET
Courtney Stodden’s mother, Krista Keller, is less than happy with the new Lifetime biopic I Was a Child Bride: The Courtney Stodden Story.
"I respect my daughter, she's brilliant, she's talented, she's beautiful. I have a lot of admiration for her. But when you have a movie made about you and your family, Lifetime has this beginning statement that they added things to it to make it more dramatic, and there's one scene that really, really bothered me,” Keller shared in a new interview.
Courtney Stodden's Mother Said the Fabricated Scene in the Lifetime Documentary Was 'Really Hard' to Watch
Keller revealed the scene she was referring to made her “sad” and was “really hard” to watch.
"It was me actually entering her bedroom and telling her, 'Courtney, I know you and Doug [Hutchison] are getting close, and you guys are talking about marriage, and you're three months from 17. You really can't date him at this age, because, you know, it's illegal. 'The only way is that you'd have to be married, and that I wouldn't be legally responsible for this,’” she explained of the blonde beauty's marriage to Hutchison, who was 51 at the time, while she was 16 years old.
"It's showing me really strong-arming her and going, 'Yes Courtney, you want to do this, right? Right, Courtney?' And that just never happened,” she added.
Courtney Stodden's Mother Says She 'Never Made' the Decision for Her to Marry Doug Hutchison
Keller insisted she “never made that decision” for her daughter.
“I didn't talk her into it,” she said. “I wish I would have talked her out of it. And, you know, wait till you're 18. And we wouldn't be in this situation."
- 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Star Mikayla Matthews Reveals Dark Childhood Secret
- Amanda Knox Admits 'I'm Still Angry' Over Wrongful Conviction, Reveals She's 'Not Looking Forward' To Telling Her Daughter About Her Past
- Courtney Stodden Stuns in Slinky Top While Celebrating Her First 'Alcohol-Free' Birthday Since She Was 17: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Courtney Stodden's Mom Insists the Made Up Scene in the Documentary 'Crushed' Her
"It's a story that people are just so interested in all the time,” she elaborated. “I did talk with the writers quite a bit, and I did talk with them about different things, because they had questions for me, and they were lovely. But Lifetime… that's why they have that disclaimer at the beginning, so they can add drama to it.”
Keller insisted she was okay with “other scenes” if Lifetime “needed to add" certain things, but reiterated the particular scene she described was “very hurtful” and “crushed” her due to it being made up.
"And I just kind of want to set the record straight,” she claimed. “I did not force or even manipulate my daughter into this marriage.”
Courtney Stodden's Mother Regrets Letting Her Marry Doug Hutchison
Keller also talked about Stodden and Hutchison getting hitched in 2011.
“I did not make the right decision to let her marry him. And that's really sad for me,” she claimed. “I don't know what her life would be like if this hadn’t happened. I just don't know. We'd all be in different places right now."
Stodden, being a teenage bride with a much older husband, shot her to public notoriety and made her a tabloid fixture. She ended up divorcing Hutchinson in 2020 and has been very open about the trauma her marriage caused.