OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Courtney Stodden Admits She Spent Wedding Night Alone After Arguing With Husband Jared Safier: 'Everything Spiraled'

Photo of Courtney Stodden and Jared Safiier
Source: @jaredsafier/instagram

Courtney Stodden dished on her and husband Jared Safier's messy wedding night to honor how far they've come.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 3 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Courtney Stodden got candid in an emotional post that honored her and husband Jared Safier's one-year wedding anniversary.

On Wednesday, December 3, the model posted a black-and-white photo from their special day but revealed there was plenty of drama that went down behind closed doors when they exchanged vows.

Courtney Stodden Was Alone on Her Honeymoon Night

Source: @courtneyastodden/instagram

Courtney Stodden honored her and Jared Safier's one-year wedding anniversary by admitting messy behind-the-scenes drama.

"Here’s the raw unfiltered truth: I almost ran away. On the night I got married, Jared and I were both emotional, overwhelmed, and far too drunk to be making decisions with clear hearts," the blonde bombshell, 31, confessed in the caption. "A misunderstanding turned into a fight, outside voices added fuel, and everything spiraled faster than either of us meant it to."

Stodden admitted she spent the night "alone" since her spouse, 42, thought giving her space was "the right choice." Unfortunately, the silence "brought back every old wound" from when she wed actor Doug Hutchison, 65, when she was just 16 — a relationship she revealed was abusive.

Source: @courtneyastodden/instagram

The star admitted she spent their wedding night alone due to an 'emotional' argument.

The singer felt the "fear, abandonment and panic" that history was repeating itself.

"It shook me to my core. I felt like dying," Stodden recalled. "But I didn’t run. And I’m grateful we came back with honesty, and a willingness to rebuild. Because I love him. And I know he loves me too."

The Spouses Are 'Rebuilding' Together

Courtney Stodden

Source: @jaredsafier/instagram

The two have overcome their obstacles and are 'working on rebuilding' 'safety' and 'connection.'

The star candidly noted "this hasn’t been easy for either of us" since they each carry their own baggage.

Fortunately, the couple has been "working on rebuilding," she explained. "Rebuilding safety, rebuilding connection… all while learning who we are as husband and wife."

"We are learning to communicate. Learning to love better. We are learning to choose each other even when it hurts. And we are still learning… A LOT!" she continued. "Maybe love isn’t perfect, but honest. Maybe love isn’t the fairytale. Maybe it’s two flawed people fighting to be seen, even after the hardest beginning."

Photo of Stodden gushed over her man, noting, 'love isn't perfect.'
Source: @jaredsafier/instagram

Stodden gushed over her man, noting, 'love isn't perfect.'

The Celebrity Big Brother alum concluded her post by declaring, "Here’s to surviving year one. Here’s to staying when it would’ve been easier to run. And here’s to walking into year two with hopefully more softness, more grace, and a love that we both deserve 🥹 #truth #love #marriage #nofilter."

Jared Safier Gushes Over His Spouse

Photo of The movie producer made a post of his own, calling Stodden 'intelligent, fierce and beautiful.'
Source: @jaredsafier/instagram

The movie producer made a post of his own, calling Stodden 'intelligent, fierce and beautiful.'

Safier's social media tribute to their wedding was more upbeat, as he referred to his wife "as the most intelligent, fierce, and obviously beautiful woman in the world."

"It hasn't been easy for either of us with all the past relationships and trauma and media coverage," he acknowledged, noting that despite the hardships, he loves Stodden "more than anything."

"The best things in life aren't easy. If they were everyone would have them," he pointed out. "I can't wait for what else life brings us in the future!"

