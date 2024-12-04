Courtney Stodden Marries Fiancé Jared Safier in 'Last-Minute' Wedding Ceremony: 'We're the Same Kind of Crazy'

Reflecting on their fiery romance, Stodden said she warned Safier to not be enamored with her during their very first time meeting.

"He looked at me like I was crazy, and he goes, ‘What? Don’t fall in love with me at a business meeting?!'" Stodden — who met the media executive through working on a project together — recalled. "But I just felt like, if this guy falls in love with me, I’m kind of, you know, I’m done for because I just felt this calling toward him, and our first kiss, it almost felt like it was our 80th kiss, the first kiss for me. It’s something I never experienced before and felt like it was an unspoken feeling. I felt like this is just where I need to be. It’s weird, but I just felt like I was supposed to be with him, and I am supposed to just be with him, and everything is effortlessly, chaotically working out."