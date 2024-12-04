Courtney Stodden Marries Fiancé Jared Safier in 'Last-Minute' Wedding Ceremony: 'We're the Same Kind of Crazy'
Courtney Stodden and Jared Safier are newlyweds!
The reality star — who first made headlines for marrying Doug Hutchison in 2011, when she was 16 and he was 50 — tied the knot with Safier on Tuesday, December 3, during a "last-minute" wedding ceremony at Casa de Monte Vista in Palm Springs, Calif. The pair exchanged vows less than six months after Stodden announced the couple's engagement in June.
"We planned on getting married, and we didn’t have a date," Stodden, 30, explained during an interview with a news outlet published on her and Safier's wedding day. "We just kind of looked at each other, and we’re the same kind of crazy. We just looked at each other and we’re just like, 'This is the perfect time to do it.'"
The former beauty pageant queen — who is non-binary and uses she/they pronouns as of June 2022 — and the Emmy-winning TV director, 41, started planning their wedding three weeks ago after realizing their families would both be in town for Thanksgiving.
Stodden and Safier had just 20 of their closest relatives in attendance at their nuptials. The Love Addict star said "I do" in a $60,000 vintage wedding gown and obtained a ring their dad gave to her mom when her parents got married years ago.
"It’s the holidays, it’s already stressful and we just bought a house together, so we’re dealing with that. Our family was like, 'Are you guys crazy?' and we’re like, 'Yeah!' It just felt like the right time," the Celebrity Big Brother alum shared. "I’m really a free spirit and I’ve always been that way and I don’t think that’s going to be going away after the marriage, and so I just felt like it was the right time and it all just came together."
Reflecting on their fiery romance, Stodden said she warned Safier to not be enamored with her during their very first time meeting.
"He looked at me like I was crazy, and he goes, ‘What? Don’t fall in love with me at a business meeting?!'" Stodden — who met the media executive through working on a project together — recalled. "But I just felt like, if this guy falls in love with me, I’m kind of, you know, I’m done for because I just felt this calling toward him, and our first kiss, it almost felt like it was our 80th kiss, the first kiss for me. It’s something I never experienced before and felt like it was an unspoken feeling. I felt like this is just where I need to be. It’s weird, but I just felt like I was supposed to be with him, and I am supposed to just be with him, and everything is effortlessly, chaotically working out."
Going forward, Stodden simply wants one thing: "To be happy."
"I think the marriage that I went through in Vegas — it was so fast and I couldn’t process it because I was 16," she admitted of her and Hutchison's highly-publicized relationship, which lasted until their separation in January 2017 after Stodden suffered a miscarriage a few months prior. Their divorce was finalized in March 2020.
"So this is so important to me, to just finally have my choice of getting married. I don’t have to have a parent sign off on this one. This is completely my decision," Stodden concluded.
