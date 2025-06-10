or
Courtney Stodden Shows Off Cleavage While Gushing Over Her 'Pretty Perfect' Life With Husband Jared Safier: Photos

Two photos of Courtney Stodden with Jared Safier
Source: @jaredsafier/instagram;@courtneyastodden/instagram

Model Courtney Stodden shared a few photos with her husband, Jared Safier, and gushed over their 'perfect' life together.

By:

June 10 2025, Published 3:24 p.m. ET

Courtney Stodden managed to turn her life into a fairytale after overcoming several obstacles.

On Sunday, June 8, the model took a few selfies alongside husband Jared Safier to gush over their marriage, and she confidently showed off her figure in the process.

Courtney Stodden Gushes Over Life With Husband Jared Safier

courtney stodden husband jared safier photos
Source: @courtneyastodden/instagram

Courtney Stodden gushed over husband Jared Safier in a new Instagram post.

"Found my real-life Rip from Yellowstone — strong, loyal, and a little rough around the edges (in the best way). I guess that makes me his Beth, full of fire and a heart that beats only for him. 💛," she captioned the shots, referencing the characters played by Cole Hauser and Kelly Reily in the hit Western drama series.

"Add in some puppy love, and life feels pretty perfect. Happy Sunday, y’all 🤠🐾✨," continued Stodden, 30, who was wearing a sleeveless floral dress in the images.

The blonde beauty added hashtags like "#CowboyLove" and "#BethDuttonEnergy."

Fans Gush Over the Model Finding Her Perfect Man

courtney stodden husband jared safier photos
Source: @courtneyastodden/instagram

The model, who married the movie director last year, called her spouse 'strong and loyal.'

Aside from a photo kissing the filmmaker, 42, she included a few adorable snaps of their two fluffy pooches sitting with the spouses in the car.

Fans gushed over the post, with one person commenting, "Happy looks good on you!!"

"You really are GLOWINGGGGG ❤️ & truly found the forever you deserve!! happy Sunday 🤗," penned another supporter, with a third writing, "Yall were made for each other. Glad you've found your prince charming Court ❤️❤️❤️."

Courtney Stodden's Past

courtney stodden husband jared safier photos
Source: @courtneyastodden/instagram

Stodden revealed she was 'groomed' by ex Dough Hutchinson, whom she married at age 16.

The movie director and Stodden began dating in 2023 and tied the knot in December 2024.

The relationship comes after the Celebrity Big Brother alum's controversial relationship with Dough Hutchinson, 65, whom she married in 2011 when she was just 16 years old. The on-off romance came to an end for good when they separated in 2017, with the singer filing for divorce the following year.

When the split was finalized in 2020, Stodden stated she felt "taken advantage of" and "groomed" by the actor.

courtney stodden husband jared safier photos
Source: @courtneyastodden/instagram

The reality star is fighting to make child marriage illegal in California.

"He was extremely emotionally abusive to me," she revealed in a past interview. "At times physical, but mostly emotionally abusive, because I think that’s the ultimate power a groomer has over a child, is that emotional abuse and control."

Since then, Stodden has become an activist to spread awareness about the dangers of child marriage — in fact, amid the protests in Los Angeles against Donald Trump's immigration raids, she noted "child marriage is still legal in California."

"No minimum age. No real protections. I was a child bride — not a wife, not a partner — a child groomed into marriage before I could even vote," she spilled of her past. "The system didn’t protect me then, and it’s still failing to protect kids now."

"Enough is enough. I’m standing with @asmcottie in support of AB 2924 to finally ban child marriage in California — no more loopholes, no more silence. This isn’t about politics. It’s about humanity. It’s about protecting children. It’s about never again," Stodden said. "To those suffering in silence — whether from raids, fear, or forced marriage — I see you. I stand with you. You are not alone."

