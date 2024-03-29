Craig Conover Says He and Paige DeSorbo Are 'Happy' in Their Relationship: 'We Don't Have Everything Figured Out'
Though Craig Conover recently admitted it was "probable" he and Paige DeSorbo might end up going their separate ways, it's safe to say it doesn't sound like that's happening.
"I was just trying to be real with everyone and say we don't have everything figured out, but we hope to continue to take on all the challenges we face in this crazy world we live in. We're happy and we love each other. I feel like some people are in denial about this stuff. I hope we can help people by being like, 'Look, Paige and I don't have everything figured out.' But we're going to keep going. This works for us. You have to real about this stuff. We've built so much time into having a solid foundation," the 35-year-old exclusively told OK! while trying some of Panera's new menu items at a launch event on Wednesday, March 27, in New York City.
Since the Southern Charm star and the Summer House lead, 31, don't live in the same state — she's in New York City while he's in Charleston — they don't go more than "four days" without seeing one another. "We basically live together — just sometimes in Charleston and sometimes in New York City. I don't think people realize that. We're a lot less long distance than people realize," he noted. "We're either in New York together or in Charleston together and that's what is fun. We get the best of both worlds."
As for where the two, who started casually dating in the summer of 2021, will eventually reside, the businessman said that's still an ongoing conversation.
"That's where we are like, 'Are we going to let the fear of the future or not knowing what it looks like ruin today?' We've had to have that conversation, and we're like, 'We're happy though.' We'll figure it out. As the guy, I'm obviously going to be the one that moves. I will go where she wants to go. I just hope we can split time in New York and Charleston," he shared. "We have love and mutual respect for one another. I tried dating people that weren't in the reality world, and they say don't date people that have the same job as you, but I think that's one of the reasons why we work."
