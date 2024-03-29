Craig Conover Says He and Paige DeSorbo Are 'Happy' in Their Relationship: 'We Don't Have Everything Figured Out'

Though Craig Conover recently admitted it was "probable" he and Paige DeSorbo might end up going their separate ways, it's safe to say it doesn't sound like that's happening.

"I was just trying to be real with everyone and say we don't have everything figured out, but we hope to continue to take on all the challenges we face in this crazy world we live in. We're happy and we love each other. I feel like some people are in denial about this stuff. I hope we can help people by being like, 'Look, Paige and I don't have everything figured out.' But we're going to keep going. This works for us. You have to real about this stuff. We've built so much time into having a solid foundation," the 35-year-old exclusively told OK! while trying some of Panera's new menu items at a launch event on Wednesday, March 27, in New York City.