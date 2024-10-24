Craig Conover Reveals the Upcoming Season of 'Southern Charm' Exposes 'Tension' Between Him and Costar Austen Kroll

“You'll see it this upcoming season — and you'll see it as we continue to live our lives. I don't know if there's a right or wrong. I think there are differences in people. I think when you work together as closely as we have been, those tensions are going to be harder and harder to sweep under the rug. So, that's definitely something to look forward to,” Conover dished.

Despite their issues, Conover shared that he and Kroll are elated to open up the establishment, which they believe will be one of the “best bars in Charleston” if not “one of the best bars in the country.”