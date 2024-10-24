Craig Conover Reveals the Upcoming Season of 'Southern Charm' Exposes 'Tension' Between Him and Costar Austen Kroll
Craig Conover is spilling the tea about Season 10 of Southern Charm!
The reality TV star — who exclusively spoke with OK! while promoting the launch of the Harvest Collection from Sewing Down South for HD Designs® — revealed he and costar Austen Kroll’s rocky relationship is on full display in the show’s upcoming episodes.
While discussing working alongside Kroll on their new bar/restaurant, By the Way — which opens in Charleston in early December — Conover said it was no easy feat.
“Everyone's just different. I think I've learned a lot of patience in the latter years of my life. I think our work ethics are different, and I think you'll see that brings challenges to the relationship,” the 35-year-old Southern Charm OG shared.
“You'll see it this upcoming season — and you'll see it as we continue to live our lives. I don't know if there's a right or wrong. I think there are differences in people. I think when you work together as closely as we have been, those tensions are going to be harder and harder to sweep under the rug. So, that's definitely something to look forward to,” Conover dished.
Despite their issues, Conover shared that he and Kroll are elated to open up the establishment, which they believe will be one of the “best bars in Charleston” if not “one of the best bars in the country.”
“I feel very confident with it. I'm excited to share it with everyone,” he expressed.
Elsewhere in the interview, Conover — who has been dating fellow Bravolebrity and Summer House star Paige DeSorbo since 2021 — gave some insight into the next steps in their romance.
When asked about whether he believes Summer House star's Ciara Miller’s comment about DeSorbo getting engaged before their pregnant costar Lindsay Hubbard, Conover said, “I have no idea.”
“What I've learned in the last years of my life is I really never know what's happening or what's going on,” he said of possibly popping the question to the brunette beauty.
“I think we're trying to figure it out. We obviously love each other a ton,” he stated. “We're both really having fun with our careers right now. I think when that slows down a little bit, we'll have some more time for family.”
As for how Hubbard’s doing, Conover revealed she and DeSorbo got along well this summer despite their ongoing feud.
“I hear that Lindsay's doing awesome. I know Paige had a lot of fun connecting with her through the pregnancy. I think it's been fun for the group to have their first baby,” Conover said of the Summer House clan.
Conover then elaborated on how his new Harvest Collection from Sewing Down South for HD Designs® has elevated his celebrations this fall.
“Paige and I just hosted the day-after party for my little brother's wedding here in Charleston. We used a lot of pieces from our new collection, which was fun. I got to watch a lot of my friends and family interact with the pieces. My mom loves this casserole dish that we have that comes with a wooden lid that's engraved and it can be used as a cutting board,” he gushed.
“I think elevating everyday pieces was the goal behind this collection. We have beautiful, ribbed wine glasses and we've got candles to go with it,” Conover added.