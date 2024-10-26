10 Epic Onstage Celebrity Blunders: From Ariana Grande's 2015 Fall to Selena Gomez's 2016 Stage Mishap

Among the onstage accidents that happened in the industry over the years, A2Z Events CEO Jarred Abbot picked the craziest mishaps that affected artists and their fans.

“These incidents, while unfortunate, often highlight the resilience and professionalism of performers. They also serve as reminders of the importance of safety measures and the unpredictable nature of live performances," said Abbot.

First on the list is Madonna, who had a dramatic fall at the 2015 Brit Awards.

At the time, the Queen of Pop fell down the stairs and landed on the floor awkwardly after a dancer tried to remove her cape at the beginning of her performance. Fortunately, she recovered from the accident and continued her "Living For Love" performance.

Madonna issued a statement afterward, assuring her fans she was OK and explaining that her cape was tied too tight.

"Nothing can stop me and love really lifted me up," she wrote on Instagram. "Thanks for your good wishes!"