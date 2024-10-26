10 Epic Onstage Celebrity Blunders: From Ariana Grande's 2015 Fall to Selena Gomez's 2016 Stage Mishap
Madonna
Among the onstage accidents that happened in the industry over the years, A2Z Events CEO Jarred Abbot picked the craziest mishaps that affected artists and their fans.
“These incidents, while unfortunate, often highlight the resilience and professionalism of performers. They also serve as reminders of the importance of safety measures and the unpredictable nature of live performances," said Abbot.
First on the list is Madonna, who had a dramatic fall at the 2015 Brit Awards.
At the time, the Queen of Pop fell down the stairs and landed on the floor awkwardly after a dancer tried to remove her cape at the beginning of her performance. Fortunately, she recovered from the accident and continued her "Living For Love" performance.
Madonna issued a statement afterward, assuring her fans she was OK and explaining that her cape was tied too tight.
"Nothing can stop me and love really lifted me up," she wrote on Instagram. "Thanks for your good wishes!"
Demi Lovato
Standing in second place is Demi Lovato, who suffered a similar mishap during a pool party performance in 2015.
During the event, which took place at the WaterMarke Tower, Lovato was standing on a platform in the middle of the pool when she suddenly slipped and fell. She immediately got up like nothing happened before jumping into the pool to join her fans.
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan, who is third on the list, faced an accident when he fell off the stage during a 2014 concert.
He was covering Macklemore & Ryan Lewis' "Can't Hold Us" in Charlotte, N.C., when he suddenly stepped off the edge of the stage.
"So check this out," Bryan said after finishing the song. "Check this out. The last time I was in North Carolina, I busted my a-- on stage. What is it about North Carolina that makes me bust my a--?"
The "That's My Kind of Night" singer, 48, had a few stitches after the concert.
Tim McGraw
Tim McGraw tumbled off the stage during a performance at Boots in the Park in 2022.
The incident, which is fourth on A2Z Events and Abbot's list, saw McGraw making his way to the edge of the stage to greet his fans. As he bent down, he lost his balance and ultimately fell backward.
Security present in the area helped the 57-year-old country singer, who was fortunately left unscathed.
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber fell through an open trapped door he failed to notice during a 2016 show in Saskatoon, Canada. He immediately returned to the stage for his performance after the incident.
“Good thing I’m like a cat and landed on my feet,” he told his audience. “That scared the f--- outta me.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Harry Styles
Securing the sixth slot on the list, Harry Styles' fall during a 2015 One Direction concert in San Diego also made headlines.
The "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker became a little too excited that he took a tumble while dancing to the band's hit track "Through the Dark."
Ariana Grande
In 2015, Ariana Grande had an onstage blunder during a performance of "Bang Bang" in Toronto. Part of the stage reportedly collapsed underneath the "we can’t be friends" singer, but she wowed her fans when she quickly recovered from it.
Iggy Azalea
Iggy Azalea fell off the stage at a VMA benefit concert in Hollywood before the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards. She was performing her hit song "Fancy" with Charli XCX when she accidentally took a tumble.
The "Go Hard or Go Home" rapper did not sustain injuries and even laughed before resuming the show.
Meghan Trainor
During a 2016 appearance on The Tonight Show to perform her new single "Me Too" and promote her album Thank You, Meghan Trainor saw herself falling flat on her back when she took a tumble onstage.
Jimmy Fallon hilariously joined Trainor by also lying down on the floor, making her feel at ease.
“Of every single dance move, grabbing the mic is the toughest,” the host quipped. “Standing ovation for Meghan Trainor, everybody!”
Selena Gomez
Even Selena Gomez became a victim of onstage mishaps when she fell during her Revival Tour stop in Tulsa, Okla. At the time, she missed her step while performing "Kill Em With Kindness."
She quickly recovered after the fall and resumed her performance.