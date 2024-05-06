20 Craziest Met Gala Outfits: From Katy Perry's Chandelier-Inspired Costume to Zendaya's Cinderella Gown

marked his memorable Met Gala debut in 2021 by wearing a J.W. Anderson costume, which showed two men shaped like maps kissing.

In an Instagram post, Levy explained the meaning behind his look.

"With support from the estate of American multimedia artist and LGBTQIA+ activist, David Wojnarovicz (1954-1992), Jonathan and the design team built upon an image of two men kissing from Wojnarovicz's work, F--- You F----- F-----, named after a homophobic cartoon the artist had come across," he said.

Levy continued, "But rather than feed on the message of hate, we wanted to celebrate queer love and visibility — acknowledging how hard artists like Wojnarovicz had to fight, while also presenting the imagery in a way that offered a hopeful message. Tonight, we're celebrating the resilience, the love, and the joy of the community while honoring a crucial American voice that was taken from us too soon."