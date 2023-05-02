OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Doja Cat
OK LogoNEWS

Doja Cat Slammed for Looking Like a Cat at the 2023 Met Gala: 'Worst Dressed Goes to Her'

Embedded Image
Source: mega
By:

May 1 2023, Published 8:08 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Zandile Dlamini, showed up to her first ever 2023 Met Gala in a very surprising outfit!

The singer, 27, broke the internet when she channeled Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat Choupette.

Doja wore a silver sparkly dress, but her face looked exactly like a cat with all the makeup and prosthetics.

Article continues below advertisement

However, people were less than pleased with the musical artist's look. One person wrote, "Sorry. She is just too weird," while another said, "Worst dressed goes to her wtf."

A third person added, "Doja CAT dressed as a CAT?! HOW ORIGINAL."

A fourth added, "That's a huge no for me. WTF is she wearing?"

mega
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Doja's stylist Brett Alan Nelson said, “It makes no sense for anyone to go as Karl’s cat more than Doja Cat."

“Amala and I were very clear that we didn’t want it to feel like a costume, and when you’re adding that element of prosthetics, you’re riding a very fine line,” Alan Nelson explained of working with the prosthetic artist Malina Stearns to figure out the look.

“She’s not furry, but I had images of Choupette as references,” Stearn added.

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier in the day, Doja teased her look on Instagram. "🤍," she captioned the shot of a mannequin.

MORE ON:
Doja Cat

At the time, people were excited to see what she would come up with. One person wrote, "OH DOJA, THE WOMAN THAT YOU ARE," while another said, "oh we can’t wait queen of the night."

A third person added, "SHES COMING TO THE GALA."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
mega
Source: mega

This is hardly the first time Doja showed off an interesting look. While in Paris, she wore a red beaded outfit and revealed more details about the frock.

"My stylist Brett Alan Nelson and I wanted to do something really major for fashion week. I love Schiaparelli, and so anytime Brett brings Schiaparelli, I’m 100 percent in. But he was like, “Yeah, Schiaparelli wants to do something with you.” And before he could finish his sentence, I was like, 'Yes.' There are sketches, and everything he’s sending, I love them. I fall in love. I got to Paris, and I did a few shows before Schiaparelli. Super smooth, super easy, fun, loved it. I didn’t realize I had to get up at four in the morning [the day of the show] to get there by five or something. So we get there, and I didn’t realize till I sat down in the chair that I had gastroenteritis. So I had gotten super ill," she admitted to L'Officel USA.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.