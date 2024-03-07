10 Craziest Moments From the Oscars Over the Years: Will Smith's Slap, John Travolta's Blunder and More

Adrien Brody was slammed when he kissed Halle Berry during the 75th Academy Awards in 2003 after winning the Best Actor award for his role in The Pianist.

Years after the incident, Belle told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in 2017 what exactly happened at that time.

"That was not planned, I knew nothing about it," she said. "I was like, 'What the f--- is happening right now?' That is what was going through my mind. I was there the year before and I know the feeling of being out of your body. I just f------ went with it."