10 Craziest Moments From the Oscars Over the Years: Will Smith's Slap, John Travolta's Blunder and More
Adrien Brody Kissed Halle Berry Without Consent
Adrien Brody was slammed when he kissed Halle Berry during the 75th Academy Awards in 2003 after winning the Best Actor award for his role in The Pianist.
Years after the incident, Belle told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in 2017 what exactly happened at that time.
"That was not planned, I knew nothing about it," she said. "I was like, 'What the f--- is happening right now?' That is what was going through my mind. I was there the year before and I know the feeling of being out of your body. I just f------ went with it."
Angelina Jolie and Her Brother Kissed
In 2000, Angelina Jolie scored the Best Supporting Actress Award for her performance in Girl Interrupted and delivered a speech that included her brother, James Haven.
"I'm in shock, and I'm so in love with my brother right now," Jolie told the crowd. "He just held me and said he loved me, and I know he's so happy for me. And, um, thank you for that."
While posing for a photo after accepting the award, she turned to her sibling and kissed him on the lips.
Björk Arrived in a Swan Outfit
Björk did not disappoint when she wore a swan-inspired outfit at the 2001 Oscars, where she was nominated for Best Original Song for "I've Seen It All."
Chris Rock Dropped a Scathing Opening Monologue
There was no better way to make some noise when Chris Rock addressed the #OscarsSoWhite controversy. He spoke about the lack of diversity, leading to several stars, including Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, boycotting the ceremony.
Eminem Made a Surprise Oscars Performance
Seventeen years after 8 Mile won an Oscar, Eminem, who was the main character, dominated the ceremony's stage in 2020 to perform a rendition of the film's track, "Lose Yourself." According to sources, the rapper's appearance was kept a secret that the Dolby Theater was on a lockdown during rehearsals.
John Travolta Mispronounced Idina Menzel's Name
John Travolta called Idina Menzel "Adele Dazeem" when he introduced her before she sang Frozen's famous track, "Let It Go."
After the blunder, Menzel revealed on Carpool Karaoke how she felt afterward.
"[Travolta has] written so many nice apologetic e-mails, sent flowers, he's so kind, and to make up for it he would fly wherever at this point," she disclosed, admitting she was also devastated by the flub. "And I always just say, 'No worries, because it was the best thing that ever happened to me!'"
She added, "First I felt really sorry for myself, like Meryl Streep's out there, this is my big break and he just f------ up my name. I was so nervous, I had meditated on this moment, I was gonna sing to my son to put perspective on everything, and then that happened and it all went out the window!"
Menzel got her revenge when she jokingly introduced Travolta as Glom Gazingo at the 2015 Oscars.
Kevin Hart Lost His Oscars Gig
Kevin Hart was scheduled to host the 2019 Academy Awards, but the Oscars went hostless that year after he stepped down following the re-emergence of his old homophobic tweets.
The Academy considered bringing him back, but the hosting gig never happened.
Leonardo DiCaprio Finally Won His First Oscar
Decades after Leonardo DiCaprio debuted as an actor, he finally nabbed an Oscar for Best Actor following his appearance in The Revenant. He received several nominations in the past — in 1994, 2005, 2008 and 2014 — but only brought home the Oscar statuette in 2016.
The Titanic star also received a standing ovation during the event.
Who Won Best Picture Between 'La La Land' and 'Moonlight'?
The Academy Awards had a major mess when Bonnie & Clyde stars Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway took the stage to announce the winner of the Best Picture. They called La La Land onstage, prompting the cast members and staff to speak to the audience.
While the team already started delivering their speeches, people started running behind them before producer Fred Berger announced they had "lost."
"There was a mistake. Moonlight, you guys won Best Picture," producer Jordan Horowitz said. "I'm going to be really proud to hand this to my friends from Moonlight."
The mistake reportedly happened after Beatty and Dunaway accidentally received an extra envelope which was for Best Actress — with La La Land's Emma Stone as the winner.
Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock
The most infamous moment in Oscars history yet — the "slap heard around the world" immediately trended worldwide after Will slapped Chris for joking about his wife possibly appearing in G.I. Jane sequel, referencing her bald hair.
While the actor laughed at the joke at first, things changed when he saw his wife, Jada, rolling her eyes and looking upset. He then walked up to the stage and slapped Chris before returning to his seat.