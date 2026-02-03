Terrifying New Crime Scene Details Revealed as the Search for Savannah Guthrie's Mother Continues
Feb. 3 2026, Published 11:15 a.m. ET
Terrifying new details have emerged in the search for Savannah Guthrie's missing mother, after investigators revealed they believe the 84-year-old woman was forcibly taken from her bed in the middle of the night.
Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Tucson, Ariz., home sometime after the evening of January 31, and police now say evidence found inside the residence points to a possible abduction.
'Against Her Will'
Her phone, wallet, car and life-sustaining medication were all left behind, while the front door was found unlocked and lights inside the home were still on when officers arrived, according to Daily Mail.
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed to the news outlet that authorities do not believe the elderly woman left on her own.
"She did not walk away," Nanos said. "We believe she was forced to leave that residence. It was against her will."
'Abduction'
Investigators later disclosed that blood was discovered inside the home, which is now being treated as an active crime scene after what officials described as aspects prompting "grave concern."
"This is about an 84-year-old woman who is sick, who needs her medications, who, in the middle of the night, was taken from her bedroom. If she is alive, she needs her medication and it’s been well over 24 hours. That in itself could be fatal, and that’s scary," Chris told the outlet.
He added: "We know she could not walk out of that house. Talking to her doctors, we know she had some physical elements that definitely limited her. She is very sharp-witted, of good mind, suffers nothing in the form of any kind of dementia or Alzheimer's – nothing. So we know she would know what was going on around here. This was, in our opinion, someone entered her home in the middle of the night and removed her. It could be more than one person, we don’t know that yet."
The Search Continues
Nancy, who lives in a $1 million home in Tucson's affluent Catalina Foothills neighborhood, had spent the evening dining and playing mahjong with Savannah's sister before returning home.
She was reported missing by her family at noon on Sunday after she failed to respond to calls.
Officers have been canvassing the Catalina Foothills neighborhood door-to-door in search of surveillance footage, while also attempting to identify a vehicle of interest.
Authorities said they do not know whether Nancy was targeted because she is Savannah's mother, but emphasized that no angle has been ruled out.
'Our Dear Mom'
The Today show family has rallied around Savannah during the ordeal.
Co-host Jenna Bush Hager fought back tears on air Monday morning as she shared concerns about Nancy's health, while Craig Melvin told viewers the situation is "very concerning" for the entire team.
In a statement released through Today, Savannah thanked the public for its outpouring of support.
"Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom," she said, urging anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.