or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Savannah Guthrie
OK LogoNEWS

Terrifying New Crime Scene Details Revealed as the Search for Savannah Guthrie's Mother Continues

image of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Investigators reveal chilling new crime scene evidence as the urgent search for Savannah Guthrie's missing mother continues.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 3 2026, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Terrifying new details have emerged in the search for Savannah Guthrie's missing mother, after investigators revealed they believe the 84-year-old woman was forcibly taken from her bed in the middle of the night.

Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Tucson, Ariz., home sometime after the evening of January 31, and police now say evidence found inside the residence points to a possible abduction.

Article continues below advertisement

'Against Her Will'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Savannah Guthrie's mother was allegedly abducted from her home.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie's mother was allegedly abducted from her home.

Her phone, wallet, car and life-sustaining medication were all left behind, while the front door was found unlocked and lights inside the home were still on when officers arrived, according to Daily Mail.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed to the news outlet that authorities do not believe the elderly woman left on her own.

"She did not walk away," Nanos said. "We believe she was forced to leave that residence. It was against her will."

Article continues below advertisement

'Abduction'

image of Her phone, wallet, car and medication were all left behind.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Her phone, wallet, car and medication were all left behind.

Investigators later disclosed that blood was discovered inside the home, which is now being treated as an active crime scene after what officials described as aspects prompting "grave concern."

"This is about an 84-year-old woman who is sick, who needs her medications, who, in the middle of the night, was taken from her bedroom. If she is alive, she needs her medication and it’s been well over 24 hours. That in itself could be fatal, and that’s scary," Chris told the outlet.

He added: "We know she could not walk out of that house. Talking to her doctors, we know she had some physical elements that definitely limited her. She is very sharp-witted, of good mind, suffers nothing in the form of any kind of dementia or Alzheimer's – nothing. So we know she would know what was going on around here. This was, in our opinion, someone entered her home in the middle of the night and removed her. It could be more than one person, we don’t know that yet."

MORE ON:
Savannah Guthrie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Search Continues

image of When police arrived at her home, the door was unlocked and all the lights were on.
Source: mega

When police arrived at her home, the door was unlocked and all the lights were on.

Nancy, who lives in a $1 million home in Tucson's affluent Catalina Foothills neighborhood, had spent the evening dining and playing mahjong with Savannah's sister before returning home.

She was reported missing by her family at noon on Sunday after she failed to respond to calls.

Officers have been canvassing the Catalina Foothills neighborhood door-to-door in search of surveillance footage, while also attempting to identify a vehicle of interest.

Authorities said they do not know whether Nancy was targeted because she is Savannah's mother, but emphasized that no angle has been ruled out.

'Our Dear Mom'

image of Police also found blood at the scene.
Source: mega

Police also found blood at the scene.

The Today show family has rallied around Savannah during the ordeal.

Co-host Jenna Bush Hager fought back tears on air Monday morning as she shared concerns about Nancy's health, while Craig Melvin told viewers the situation is "very concerning" for the entire team.

In a statement released through Today, Savannah thanked the public for its outpouring of support.

"Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom," she said, urging anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.